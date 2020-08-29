BLACKFOOT – As numbers continue to climb in COVID-19 cases across the state of Idaho, Bingham County saw two deaths in the same week that are tied to complications from the virus.
Despite the changes in numbers over the last week, and the almost continuous downward trend of positive cases each day — staying below the month-long 500-plus daily cases — the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District remains in the deep end as schools get underway.
In the same health district as Bingham County are Bannock, Bear Lake, Oneida, Power, Butte, Caribou, and Franklin counties. Bingham County is at the forefront of deaths in the health district, and has more than the other seven combined. Tallying in at five, with two just last week, concerns continue to grow around the virus. Statistically, all but one of those who passed from COVID complications were considered elderly, with the youngest being in their 50s.
Thursday proved to be a day that spiked, with Bingham seeing 20 new cases and the entire health district seeing 54. The 20 new cases in Bingham are significant when looking at the downtrend of active cases through SIPH’s metrics. Bingham County had been below 50 active cases for three days, dipping to 36 just Wednesday. The increase put Bingham back over the threshold for potential changes to the risk level, assuming that the active cases would stay above 47 for at least three consecutive days and the hospitals were in need of changes.
These two major factors create an issue; if over the numbers substantially like two weeks ago and Bingham stays in the green, then schools and businesses continue to function in a more traditional manner. However, if or when there is undue burden presented on the medical facilities in the county, Bingham would be looking at moving into the moderate category which could alter schools’ plans and gathering sizes.
Bingham County has not been the only one drastically affected in the area — Butte County, Power County, and Bannock County continue to struggle with large numbers of cases as well. Power and Butte are seeing larger increases per capita than most.
Because of all of these trends, commissioners in Butte County, the second to last county in the state to receive a confirmed case which was just over a week ago, have seen an uptrend in their community and made the hard decision to move themselves out of the green and into the red. Their commissioners decided it was best for their constituents to be in the High Risk category based on SIPH’s stay-open plan due to the increased burden on their infrastructure and hospital.