BLACKFOOT -- The Bingham Crisis Center here fills unfortunate needs throughout Bingham County. So much so that they've found there's a need to expand a bit.
There are services available at the main office at 288 N. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot, and there's an office in Aberdeen at 204 S. Main St. that's open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now, the center is working toward opening up a location to serve the needs of people in the Shelley-Firth area.
"There's an area there that's under-utilized," said Scott Smith, the Crisis Center's executive director. "There are people in the Shelley-Firth area that are living in silence when it comes to the needs that we work to meet."
The center's stated mission is to work within the community to help eliminate domestic and sexual violence, promote healthy non-violent relationships by providing emergency services, shelter, individual and group treatment, education, and support services to survivors and their families.
Services available at the center include a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, court advocacy, support and advocacy, individual counseling, a support group, supervised visitation, and a "Love and Logic" parenting class.