BLACKFOOT – Multiple school districts in Bingham County will be returning to the classroom as early as Monday following the end of the harvest break. Each of the schools will be returning with full, in person classes based on their responses on Facebook.
SNAKE RIVER
The Snake River School District posted that they will be returning to the classroom Monday with all COVID-19 cases that have been known to the district finished with their quarantine and ready to get back to school.
SHELLEY
The Shelley School District lists each of their schools individually, with all of them listed as in the green with zero active coronavirus cases. Shelley has a response plan that allows for each of the schools to individually change from full attendance to half attendance to completely remote depending on the level at that school. Shelley will have one more week of harvest break and will be returning to the classroom on Oct. 12.
FIRTH
Firth will continue as planned once their spud harvest break concludes, with nothing listed online that would make anyone think otherwise. They will return to class on Oct. 12.
ABERDEEN
Aberdeen students will be returning to the classroom on Monday, just as Snake River returns.