BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare has announced that Helena Callister, RN, has been named Employee of the Year for 2019, and Kabrina Leavitt, RN, received the prestigious 2019 Servant’s Heart of the Year award.
Helena is a registered nurse and the director of Grove Creek Medical Center, a partner of Bingham Healthcare, and has been a full-time employee since 2005. Kabrina has been employed at Bingham for 17 years as a registered nurse.
All Bingham Healthcare employees had the opportunity to nominate someone for Employee of the Year. This year, Helena’s peers chose her because they greatly respect her and wanted to recognize the extraordinary contributions she made throughout 2019. She is an extraordinary employee who is loyal, dedicated, and a true role model to her colleagues. She is a great leader, very friendly, and always goes above and beyond to help others.
“Helena has never been one who likes to soak up all the glory, but she truly deserves this,” wrote co-worker, Samantha Matamoros, RN. “She is always researching new ways to improve the care for those we serve in our community. She is currently working on implementing an early literacy program that will start at Grove Creek Medical Center, with continuation through the pediatric practices. Along with all of these, I have always been extremely impressed with her dedication and devotion to her husband and family; their moral values are second to none and Helena will make an outstanding employee of the year!”
“Congratulations on being nominated by your peers for exemplifying our values and culture and for being such a positive influence within your department,” says Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham Healthcare. “And, thank you for embodying our mission and vision statements and core values and for creating a lasting example for our employees. We are so proud to have you as part of Team Bingham.”
In addition, Bingham Healthcare honors three team members each month with the Servant’s Heart award. This is given to employees, physicians, and volunteers who are nominated by their peers for going above and beyond to deliver not only caring and compassionate care — but extraordinary care — that positively impacts our patients. Every year Bingham also recognizes one employee who consistently exemplifies what it means to have a Servant’s Heart. This year, the award was presented to Kabrina Leavitt, registered nurse, in honor of her dedication to our patients and employees.
Throughout 2019, patients and peers recognized Kabrina more often than any other registered nurse at Bingham. She is an outstanding and compassionate nurse who is a good listener, comforts, and provides exceptional care. She is extremely knowledgeable and always willing to help in any situation.
“We are indebted to Kabrina for the tremendous joy and inspiration she brings to our patients and employees on a daily basis,” said Erickson. “She is an extraordinary human being whose work and countless acts of kindness are fundamental in shaping the culture of compassionate and loving care at Bingham.”