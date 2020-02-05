BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and it is noting the occasion in a variety of ways, from branding to community service.
A branding campaign is planned featuring television commercials and newspaper ads that will commemorates a “deep history of, and commitment to, excellence and service throughout eastern Idaho,” according to a press release.
To kick things off, they are introducing their “70 days for 70 years” service initiative that will run throughout 2020.
In honor of their 70-year history, they are challenging all Bingham employees to help carry out 70 different community service projects throughout the year with their teams. Internally, managers will be coordinating with their teams to select a project, which can be big or small — from shoveling a neighbor’s driveway, helping plant a community garden, to serving in a local soup kitchen together.
They want the communities they serve to be as involved as possible. If anyone knows of any volunteer opportunities for Bingham employees, they ask to let them know so they can present those opportunities to their managers. Contact Morgan Hurley, marketing specialist at Bingham, at mhurley@binghammemorial.org or (208) 785-3871.
Established in 1950, Bingham Memorial has become one of the leading and award-winning healthcare providers in eastern Idaho. Bingham Memorial Hospital opened with six doctors and today has a medical staff of more than 150 physicians and more than 1,000 employees.
Bingham Memorial Hospital has evolved into Bingham Healthcare. As the largest network of doctors, surgeons and specialists in the region, their services include a growing number of hospitals, surgery centers, and physician offices in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, and Pocatello, Idaho.