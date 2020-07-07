Bingham Healthcare Dermatology is pleased to welcome David Woodbury, PA-C, dermatological physician assistant, to their dynamic medical staff. He works closely with Dr. Adam Wray, dermatologist at Bingham Healthcare Dermatology.
David’s current special interests are in medical dermatology — seeing patients for various medical skin diseases such as skin cancer, rashes, acne, spot checks, and full body skin checks. He has experience in minor outpatient procedures such as skin biopsies, skin cancer excisions, cryotherapy, and cyst/lipoma excisions. David enjoys communicating thoroughly with his patients. He takes the time to educate his patients about their skin conditions, and gives various treatment options so that decisions are made together.
David earned a Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science from University of Utah, and a Master of Physician Assistant from Loma Linda University in California.
When David is not practicing medicine, he enjoys snowboarding, mountain biking, being with his family, and spending time at the gym.
More than 3.5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year and account for nearly half of all cancers in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). And the rate of skin cancer is even higher in Idaho with so many year-round outdoor activities, the higher elevation which exposes people to more intense UV rays, and the agricultural economy.
Meet David Woodbury, PA-C
If you haven’t had your skin checked in a while for irregularities, at least once a year by a skincare specialist, David is now welcoming new patients. He sees patients in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Malad, and Soda Springs. Appointments can be scheduled by calling: (208) 782-2930.