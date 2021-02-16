Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Elliot Huntsman, nurse practitioner (FNP-C), to their medical staff. He has experience in neurosurgery treating patients who are suffering from neck, back, and spine conditions. He also works closely with a number of our orthopedic surgeons and Dr. Clark Allen, board-certified neurologist.
Elliot finds working with patients extremely rewarding as it gives him the opportunity to help them through their entire spectrum of care. He sees patients in the office in conjunction with the surgeon. He does his best to apply nonsurgical, conservative treatments before ever recommending surgery. If surgery is necessary, he is typically the first assistant in the operating room. He cares for patients while they are in the hospital and sees patients in the office after their surgery for follow-up care. He believes it’s extremely important and beneficial for patients to have someone involved with them from start-to-finish and be able to provide continuity of care.
Elliot earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, ID, and he completed his Master of Science in Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner from Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID.
When he is not practicing medicine, Elliot enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and backpacking. He also enjoys snow skiing, golf, and traveling with his family.