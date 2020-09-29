October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and, once again, Bingham Memorial is pleased to announce that they will be holding their annual Brake for Breakfast. You are invited to drive by the front of Bingham Memorial Hospital at 98 Poplar St. in Blackfoot to pick up a free breakfast bag, starting at 7 a.m., while supplies last. They will be handing out 4,000 bags.
Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (While supplies last.)
Women on their way to work, out running errands, or after dropping their kids off at school can brake directly in front of our hospital and pick up a free breakfast, women’s health information, and pink gifts.
Bingham’s annual Brake for Breakfast event serves as a reminder of the importance of mammograms and early screenings. They’re dedicated to making sure women of all ages have the most up-to-date cancer information to stay as healthy as possible. This powerful event also highlights that cancer never sleeps and to honor those who have lost their life to cancer and those who bravely continue on with the fight.
Breast self-exams save thousands of lives each year, and regular screenings — a combination of mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-exams — can help catch cancer earlier, when it’s easier to treat.
Get a regular check-up
The radiology team at Bingham Memorial Hospital encourages women to get a mammogram during the month of their birthday. Mammograms and self-breast exams are the key to early detection and an increased chance of survival. The American Cancer Society encourages women to conduct self-examinations beginning in their early 20s. Women should begin receiving yearly mammograms at age 40.
It’s easy to schedule a mammogram
Call your physician’s office when it’s time for your annual mammogram. If you don’t have a physician, call the Bingham Healthcare Women’s Center at (208) 782-3900 and they can help you to schedule an appointment.