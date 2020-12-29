Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), a member of Bingham Healthcare, is pleased to welcome Jared R. Wortham, DO, board-certified pediatrician, to their medical team.
For babies, infants, and teenagers, Dr. Wortham offers a full range of care — from annual check-ups, immunizations, and sports physicals to preventative care and diagnosing and treating chronic conditions such as asthma, depression, and obesity in kids. In addition, he treats sick children and minor injuries, including fractures, dislocations, and lacerations. He will evaluate a child’s physical, emotional, and social development as part of the well visit. He prescribes medications, such as pain relievers and antibiotics, and provides general health advice. Further, he diagnoses and treats various medical conditions and connects families with other specialists, if needed.
“My priority is safe, individualized, evidence based, and high-quality care,” says Dr. Wortham. “I firmly believe that every interaction with parents and children should demonstrate empathy and interest in their well-being.”
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Clinical Laboratory from Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, IA. He then completed his residency in pediatrics at the Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, OH.
When Dr. Wortham is not practicing medicine, he enjoys spending time with wife and four kids, playing video games, reading sci-fi fantasy novels, watching cartoons, skiing, rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking, and RZR driving.
He is welcoming patients at the following locations:
Bingham Healthcare Pediatrics
1350 Parkway Dr.
(In the 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine Bldg.)
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 239-8055
Bingham Healthcare Pediatrics
1595 Bannock Hwy.
(In the 1st Choice Urgent Care — Bannock Highway Bldg.)
Pocatello, ID 83204
P: (208) 239-8055
To schedule an appointment, please call one of the above numbers in a city most convenient for you.
Se habla Español