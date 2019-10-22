The spookiest time of the year is coming! On Thursday, Oct. 31, many people will be celebrating Halloween by visiting haunted houses, hosting costume parties, and going trick-or-treating. These five tips will make sure your little ghosts, witches, and superheroes are safe during their trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Halloween is short for “All Hallows’ Evening,” also known as All Hallows’ Eve, and started as a Celtic tradition. According to “Halloween History,” they believed that on Oct. 31, the worlds of the living and of the dead overlapped and the deceased would cause havoc among the living. Bonfires were used for protection, masks and costumes were worn to mimic the deceased, and tricks were played if treats weren’t given.
This Halloween, we want to make sure your little ghosts, witches, and superheroes are safe during their trick-or-treating. Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics that can help make your Halloween a safe one:
- Pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween. Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or driveways.
- Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Add reflective tape if needed. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.
- Obtain flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts.
- Wait until children are home to sort and check treats. Though tampering is rare, you should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items.
- Teach children how to call 9-1-1 (or their local emergency number) if they have an emergency or become lost.
We’ve Got You Covered!
All of us at Bingham Healthcare wish you and your loved ones a safe and happy Halloween. However, even when all attempts for safety are made, accidents can happen.
In case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1 or go directly to an emergency nearest to you. However, for non-emergent situations, Bingham Healthcare has two urgent cares at the following locations in Blackfoot and Ammon:
Blackfoot
1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine
Riverside Plaza (across the street from McDonald’s)
1350 Parkway Dr.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 782-2410
Hours
Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sat. & Sun.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No appointment necessary.
Ammon/Idaho Falls
Ammon Medical & Urgent Care
(just before Ammon Rd.)
3456 E. 17th St., Suite 125
Ammon, ID 83406
P: (208) 529-2828
Hours
Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sat. & Sun.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No appointment necessary.