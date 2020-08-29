Recently one of our talented archive volunteers, Eunice Twiggs, completed scanning, indexing, and creating a notebook of photos from the Eastern Idaho State Fair collection housed at the archives.
Eunice stated, “We have photos dating from early 1900s through the present. The photos document the importance of the fair to this community and those of Eastern Idaho. I was amazed at how eager people were to display and share their talents, including photography, fine arts, quilting, baking, antiques, as well as, their bounteous harvest and livestock. I found it interesting to discover a photo of former President Harry S. Truman when he visited the fair. It is reported that he even engaged in picking potatoes. Organizing the EISF photos into a book became a labor of love for me.”
A labor of love. For many that could be a theme for the fair. One of the values of the fair is that those who choose to participate can showcase their talents, energy and foster memories.
In 1968, my date, Joe Cannon, brought me from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, to the Eastern Idaho State Fair. His enthusiasm for the fair was like the anticipation of a young child on Christmas Eve. We entered the fair near the midway. On that particular day we didn’t stop to take a carnival ride, nor did anyone win a large romantic Teddy Bear for me.
After a quick pass through the commercial buildings we headed for the barns. Now this is when the tour became serious business with my tour guide. I admit, cautiously, even today that I walked through the animal barns with my hand over my nose and mouth, but my eyes were wide open with interest.
Joe reminisced of his years as a youngster when he prepared his Jersey heifers and cows to show at the fair. I will never forget my total astonishment when he recalled nights of sleeping on a bunk above his animal. For a city girl this was unbelievable. He went on to explain that one year he found himself in the winner’s circle. “Even the competition was happy for me,” he states.
In years past I too have participated in submitting art work and needlework in the fair. My granddaughter recently entered her first quilt and was encouraged by her pink ribbon and is working on another quilt. The fair becomes more exciting and personal when we are invested in it.
We often leave with a ribbon. The color of the ribbon indicates that we have areas of improvement. It can also indicate we are close to reaching a goal. If we receive the blue ribbon we recognize this represents years of effort, struggle and satisfaction. All submissions represent a LABOR OF LOVE.