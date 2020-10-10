Mother Nature has been kind to the local farmers this harvest season. The weather has been close to perfect for bringing in the grain, third-crop hay, and potatoes. The cooler weather will now be good for the harvest of one of the last crops, the sugar beets. This article will look at some of the history of the sugar industry in Bingham County.
The sugar factory in Blackfoot was built in 1904 from second-hand French machinery originally used in a factory in Binghamton, New York. It was completed in November 1904 by Kilby Manufacturing Company of Cleveland, Ohio. The first superintendent was Henry Vallez, formerly the chief chemist for the Utah Sugar Company in Lehi, Utah. The first season processed 13,185 tons of beets, yielding 1,528 tons of sugar.
Harvesting of sugar beets in those early days seems primitive compared to today’s modern methods. Beets were loosened in the ground by a blade that was pulled along the side of each row. Next they were pulled and topped by hand with a beet knife and put in piles, then loaded by hand into a wagon pulled by horses and hauled to the beet dump or receiving stations and then on to the factory.
Beginning in 1906, several sugar companies began merger discussions. Utah Sugar Company, Idaho Sugar Company, and Western Idaho Sugar eventually merged to become Utah-Idaho Sugar Company. The merger was completed July 3, 1907. The name was changed to simply U&I Sugar in 1975. Founded by Mormon pioneers in Utah and Idaho, the company expanded to six states and sold to 24 states.
In 1938, Utah-Idaho Sugar began marketing directly to the consumer. Instead of producing only hundredweight bags of sugar, now the housewife could purchase more manageable 5- and 10-pound bags for her own kitchen use.
Amalgamated Sugar also operated the Blackfoot plant. The retail brand of Amalgamated is sold as White Satin. Amalgamated was founded in Logan, Utah, in 1897 and is now headquartered in Boise.
The factory not only produced sugar for human use, but also had the beet pulp available for cattle farmers to used for feed. It was truly an important part of the local economy for many years.
The Blackfoot factory eventually was closed, becoming a storage warehouse. It was sold to Dale Kirkham in the 1980s. In 1985 the main plant was demolished, and another building on the property was used by Con-Agra Foods. Eventually this building was also vacated. Final demolition was in 2016. Sugar beets are still grown in Bingham County and are now shipped to other facilities for processing.