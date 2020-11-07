With the recent election on everyone’s mind this week, we will take a look at one of Idaho’s famous senators, Fred. T. Dubois. The following information is from the Bingham County history book printed in 1985. It was written by Wm. Stibal Pettite.
SENATOR FRED DUBOIS
There have been many United States Senators elected from Idaho, but only one from Blackfoot. Fred T. Dubois, a resident of Blackfoot since 1880, not only served two terms as Senator but was also a U.S. Marshal and Territorial Delegate. He also brought the Idaho spud to our nation’s capital. Until Dubois arrived, only the Maine potatoes were featured.
He was not the first Dubois to settle in Bingham County, as his brother Jesse was an 1870s Fort Hall medical doctor. Of French-Huguenot background, the Dubois family were personal friends of the Lincolns. Fred was born in Palestine, Ill., in 1851, He received a degree from Yale in 1872, and held political office in the Inland Empire State before his move to Blackfoot.
An active Masonic leader since 1876, Dubois achieved considerable press in 1882, when the business community of Blackfoot -- then the largest community in southeastern Idaho -- sent a telegram to President Arthur urging that Dubois be named U.S. Marshal for Idaho Territory. Dubois was appointed and soon began to organize deputies in all parts of the territory to enforce the Edmunds Anti-Polygamy Act. Dubois believed in enforcing all laws of the land and thus was not always popular with those convicted of federal crimes.
Marshal Dubois became popular for his law enforcement work, and soon a so-called Dubois political party developed. He was then elected Territorial Delegate in 1886, and reelected in 1888, serving until Idaho became a state. Fred then became a U.S. Senator until 1897. Active as a Republican, he left the party over the gold standard, as he favored silver. In 1900, he was again elected U.S. Senator on the Silver-Republican ticket and soon after became an active Democrat.
In 1899, he wed Miss Edna Whited. Two daughters were born in Blackfoot, named Elizabeth and Margaret. Elizabeth, Mrs. Cannon, became an assistant to various legislators in Washington, while Margaret, Mrs. Oliver, a graduate of Columbia University, became a writer.
Dubois lost his senate seat to Borah and was then appointed by President Wilson to a federal commission. In 1924, President Coolidge named him to the U.S. Boundary Commission.
The Blackfoot senator always was credited with this region’s land development, working with railroad interests and boomers to bring settlers in. He was one of the founders of Pocatello. He owned an interest in a Blackfoot hotel and newspaper, as well as serving as warden of the state prison at Boise.
At his death in 1930, a large marker, paid for by public donations from all over the state, was placed in the family lot at Grove City Cemetery by his friend Judge C.E. Arney, a former educator and newspaper publisher.