At the Bingham County Historical Society Archives, Kim Stephens, one of our volunteers, recently discovered a military drawer containing articles, newspaper clippings, and excerpts of a journal from the Civil War, dated 1864.
The journal was written by a Union soldier. We have no idea of his name, but it was enclosed with a letter written from Mary Snyder to her friend Edna Gillespie, who was the librarian at Blackfoot High School.
The soldier in the opening pages of the journal admonishes his wife, “Here is my diary that I have been keeping since I have been in service. I wish you would take care of them as I am afraid I will lose them. They are not as I would wish them, but it is the best I could do under the circumstances that surrounded me. You may find them interesting to you as they come direct from me written under various circumstances and different places, and under bright and lively spirits and sometimes with dark and gloomy thoughts.” Murfreesboro, Tennessee, March 26, 1863.
It is interesting to note that this journal, written over 157 years ago on the battlefield near Tennessee and Georgia, has made its way to the “Military Drawer” in the BCHS Archives.
Another item in the drawer was a photo of 13 men who were held captive as prisoners of war from the WWII era. If you saw these men you would come to recognize you know many of them and love and respect them. My husband and I developed fond friendships with Cal Neeley and Lee Buttars who were included in the photo.
Kim had a tender personal experience at the archives yesterday, when he found a newspaper article from our collection of local newspapers dating back to the mid-1800s. The article was about his father, Lt. Chad Stephens, who served in WWII. He was a co-pilot flying a B-17 bomber over France. The article recounts that his grandparents had received word that their son had been shot down on what was believed to be his 12th mission. Obviously, this story has a happy ending.
Kim loves this project. He says, “I volunteer at the archives because I love history and learning about the people and circumstances that shaped our local history. I am a hometown boy and really want to preserve the memories.”
One of the challenges of putting together a file of this nature is gathering the information which often comes into the archives over years of time. Kim points out that there are several articles from WWII, only a few from Vietnam, WWI and the Civil War and no articles from Desert Storm or Desert Shield. If any of you reading this article have contributions, please call or visit Kim at the archives. Help us make these random articles personal and add to your own research.