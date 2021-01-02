We are all going to make the newspaper someday.
Often many of us joke that we always read the obituary page to make certain we are not listed there. However, if we are listed in the obituary page we will also have an honorary position in the extensive files at the Bingham County Historical Society Archives. We have large binders full of vital information that will help you begin your search for family information.
For the past several years the obituary files have been kept current by volunteers like Madge Lindsay and currently Jackie Richardson, who has lived in Bingham County for only three years. She valiantly stepped up to the plate and with a little cohesion accepted the responsibility to read, cut, copy, paste and file the obituaries. It is interesting to note that we photograph all obituaries onto archival paper rather than just cut out and place the newspaper articles. The archivists have taught us that the newspaper disintegrates long before archival grade paper. Often there are funeral programs included with the newspaper obituary. Hawker Funeral Home has been generous to keep copies of the funeral programs and share them with us.
Jackie writes about the opportunity to serve in this capacity, “I enjoy doing a lot of family research and history for my own family. I have found that obituaries are some of my best resources to help me find vital information on an individual and many times has enabled me to find descendants who were otherwise lost to me. Sometimes the information may be from someone’s memory and not be exactly accurate but becomes a stepping stone for research of vital records and minimizes hours of searching. Most obituaries give the individual’s name, birth date and place, parents names, education, marriage date and place and of course death date. Also included are names of those previously deceased and names of those still living. Obituaries are a plethora of information for a genealogist. We are fortunate to have such a vast file of information right here at the BCHS Archives.”
The BCHS held an election for new officers for 2021. The new chairman is Heather McPhie with Linda Bales as vice-chairman. New board members have been elected and those retiring are Richard Lindsay, Sharon Wright, and Marty Ellis. I will move into the position of past chairman after serving for two years. It has been an honor to serve and I have gained a greater appreciation for the hours these faithful members donate. It has been a difficult year for our society because of the demographics of our group mixed with the threat of the coronavirus and its effect on the senior population. We are looking forward to a rewarding year in 2021 and hope you will join us at the museum, archives and at member programs.