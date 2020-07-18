We all like to look our best. Our hair is always a big concern. From my personal research efforts, I found the following information.
Before the 1900s, women with straight hair who wanted curls had to spend hours heating curling irons over a flame or sleep with rags and pins in her hair in order to get curls.
Many women of the 1920s cut their hair in short styles. Since straight hair did not look good on everyone, curly hair became popular. Tight curls were the looks of the 1920s and 1930s.
German inventor Charles Nessler had the idea of chemically altering human hair years earlier and patented his machine in 1909, but the permanent wave did not take hold until the late 1920s.
Nessler designed his machine for the hairstyles popular in the early 20th century, but the reduction in popular hair length of the 1920s made his original design useless. Czech hairdresser Josef Mayer developed the croquignole in the 1920s for shorter hairstyles.
The 1930s permanent wave machine offered "permanent" results using a combination of chemicals and electrically heated clamps.
Billie Jones Kanan's tale of her 1928 visit to a midwest beauty shop for a "perm" was disastrous enough for her to later recount it in detail:
“It took all day, and cost $1 each. Our hair was washed and cut, then we waited and waited. There were women everywhere in different stages of getting beautified. Everyone was waiting. ... My hair wound up on spiral rods so tight that I thought I would never blink again. The machine that looked like a milking machine was attached to the rods. I couldn't move. It began to steam and tears rolled down my checks. Finally someone got a blower and cooled my head, but my scalp was scalded.” In the end, Kanan described her hair as a blonde "haystack."
At the BCHS Museum we have a Croquignole Permanent Wave Machine, donated by Jessie Mae Mathie Graff Swarin from Blackfoot on May 19, 1990. Jessie wrote, “I purchased this permanent wave machine in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1947 at a cost of $359. I used it in my first 'Home Beauty Salon' in Huntington, Utah. I moved to Blackfoot in 1948 and I used it at my first salon at 286 S. University. The electric permanent wave machines were used along with machine-less waves, the heat being produced with chemical pads. These were used until the 'cold waves' were produced. To the Bingham County Historical Museum, I am happy to share this history of the beauty culture business.”
This beautiful Croquignole Permanent Wave Machine is on display for your enjoyment when the Museum is open again!