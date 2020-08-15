In the Bingham County Historical Society Museum, there is a beautiful pre-Civil War box grand piano. It was built by Carman & Fancher, in Newburgh, New York, and it is especially interesting to note that this piano was actually built before the Civil War.
Newburgh was still a village in the decade before the Civil War. William Carman and Darius Fancher made pianofortes. That was the name for pianos. Every step of piano making was done at their shop.
Carman and Fancher and a team of professional musicians were able to recognize -- as they played each key, chord and pedal -- when the instruments had achieved the best quality of distinct and mingled sounds.
Around the time of the Civil War, a Carman and Fancher pianoforte, in their Newburgh factory, sold for about $400.
We are proud to have this beautiful piano in the museum. The original label on this piano reads:
“1860-1863 Pre-Civil Box Grand Piano belonging to Dr. (Doc) Paul and Jane (Hayes) Hannah, was donated to the Bingham County Historical Society Museum by their family.”
Dr. (Doc) Paul Simmons Hannah was born in 1904 in Mountain View, Mo. Ednah Jane Hayes was born in 1908 in Fayette, Mo. They moved to Blackfoot and lived on Shilling Street. Doc Hannah died November 19, 1946, at age 42 in Springfield. Ednah Jane died on October 28, 1998, at age 90 in Pocatello. Both are buried in Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot.
We appreciate the family of Dr. (Doc) Paul and Jane Hannah for donating this beautiful grand piano to the museum. We do not know the year this piano was donated to the museum, but would welcome any information that anyone may know about it, or any other artifacts in the museum. We always look forward to visiting with those who come to enjoy the museum. Also, if you know information about an item, we would love to have you share that with us.
The museum has many wonderful artifacts not only from Bingham County, but many other places as well. We look forward to opening the museum again when it is safely possible.