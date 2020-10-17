BLACKFOOT — Many fun things in the Bingham County Historical Museum! We have a sidesaddle used in 1881 by Harriet Fisher when she eloped with Ambrose “Mont” Farmer, in North Carolina.
Harriet climbed out an upstairs window. They were married while on horseback. They lived in Hiawasse, Ga. They came to Blackfoot before the turn of the century. “Mont” was a farm boss at Fort Hall, when it was located on Lincoln Creek. Mont and Harriet had five boys, Frank, Claude, Ole, Mark and Earl. Harriet passed away in 1935 and Ambrose in 1924. They are buried in Grove City Cemetery.
Sidesaddle riding dates back to European countries in the Middle Ages as a way for women in skirts to ride a horse in a modest fashion while wearing fine clothing.
The earliest depictions of women riding with both legs on the same side of the horse can be seen in Greek vases, sculptures, and Celtic stones. Medieval depictions show women seated aside with the horse being led by a man. Ninth century depictions show a small footrest added. These designs did not allow a woman to control a horse; she could only be a passenger.
The earliest functional “sidesaddle” was credited to Anne of Bohemia (1366–1394). It was chair-like where the woman sat sideways on the horse with her feet on a small footrest.
The design of the early sidesaddle also contributed to the popularity of the Palfrey, a smaller horse suitable for women.
A more practical design, used in the 16th century, has been attributed to Catherine de’ Medici. In her design, the rider sat facing forward, hooking her right leg around the pommel of the saddle with a horn added to the near side of the saddle to secure the rider’s right knee. The footrest was replaced with a “slipper stirrup,” a leather-covered stirrup iron into which the rider’s left foot was placed. This saddle allowed the rider both to stay on and to control her own horse, at least at slower speeds.
The riding habit worn by women riding sidesaddle originally was similar to clothing worn in everyday life. It was the turn of the 16th century that a riding habit was designed for sidesaddle riding, though the sidesaddle habit design still tended to follow fashion of the day. In 1875 the first safety skirt was introduced and later evolved into the open-sided apron.
In the early 20th century, as it became acceptable for women to ride astride while wearing split skirts, and eventually breeches, the sidesaddle fell out of use for several decades. However, there remained a place for sidesaddle riding in certain circumstances, and enjoyed a revival beginning in the 1970s.
The Museum represents great history from Bingham County and other places!