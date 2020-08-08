My oldest sister passed away four weeks ago at the age of 94. Her children handed me a box and asked me to go through it and see if there was anything of worth for family history. I think they were simply too overwhelmed with the task of cleaning out the house and taking care of the obvious.
Looking through the box I brought home, all of it is of worth. There are photos, nicely labeled on the back so we know who they are. There are certificates, newspaper clippings, and tributes written by the hands of children and grandchildren.
One thing that really caught my interest was a binder notebook filled with handwritten sheets where my sister had answered questions from an exercise designed to promote journaling or the writing of one’s personal history. These questions range from the usual about places lived, favorite sports and foods, and memories of childhood to more unusual ones like, “What is your worst holiday memory?”
In her handwritten answers, my sister didn’t first write the question, so sometimes it’s a bit of a mystery to know just what triggered her response. But the sheets with the questions are in the back of the binder. My goal is to try to match things up and then type up the responses so that I might share them with other family members. There are 20 handwritten pages that give a wonderful insight into her experiences and feelings about a lot of things in her life.
One of the tributes paid to her was what a wonderful letter-writer she was, the world’s best pen pal as one grandson put it. My husband and I can agree with that. Hers was the one letter we could faithfully look forward to each week during the 17 months of our mission in Africa. We still have those letters and treasure them even more now. They give us a record of what was happening not only in her life, but also other members of the family and sometimes in the nation.
Several years after our son was discharged from the Army, he handed me a storage box and said, “Here, Mom. Catch up on your journal.” He had kept all the letters I had written to him during those three years he served in the military. I hadn’t been a very regular journal writer during that time, but those letters certainly filled in the gaps.
Letters and journals have been a source of valuable historical information down through the ages. What would we really know about the Lewis and Clark Expedition were it not for the daily journal writings, particularly by William Clark? This principle applies to a lot of other memorable times.
The Bingham County Historical Society is very grateful for the contributions that have been made due to the journals, letters, and other writings that are now being preserved for generations yet to come. It’s never too late to start writing and keeping records for yourself and others in the future.