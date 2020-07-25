It really is exciting when someone calls me or stops me on the street and asks, “Well, really, what do you have in the archives that’s so special?”
Maybe it is a mystery to many, but it is an exciting and thrilling mystery. With every turn in the Bingham County Historical Archives you can most likely unlock a door to fascinating reading and great discovery. Most items cannot be checked out but can be studied at our library table in the board room. However, there are other mysteries to be solved in the purchase of books that weave a web of tales of early settlers, early enterprise, personal histories, and more.
One of our most popular books sells for $2 and documents the early homes built on Shilling Street. Shilling Street once showcased not only beautiful homes but also an island of grass and trees in the center of the road. Most of the homes showcased are still standing and have families living in them who lovingly care for the homes, thus preserving the history and integrity.
Only a few months ago, Pam Eckhardt donated two volumes of information about the Shilling District which includes the history of the post office, the train depot, the Milmor Hotel, Nuart, banks, and other business of interest in our historic town. These two volumes cannot be checked out of the archives, but copies of the information can be made. Some of our other publications for sale are “Glimpses Of The Past,” “Images of Bingham County,” “The Story of Old Fort Hall,” “Snake River Echoes,” and “Golden Opportunities From Blackfoot, Idaho.”
Our archivist, Sara Staub, asked me a few years ago to archive the tri-yearly family publication of the Just Reid family which includes a rich history of the Presto Bench area. It took one entire summer for me to archive these past and current publications because I was so fascinated with the enclosed histories. I had to stall archiving until I read an article or two or three in each publication. We are thankful that the family still donates their publications to our archives.
Frances Shelton, one of our volunteers who has been working on indexing and preserving pictures, found the Holbrook family album that had long been hiding in a corner of the archives. There are photos that are beautifully mounted, but the people are not identified. The Holbrook family was instrumental in building the Baptist Church in Blackfoot and owned a grocery business.
It is no secret that many mysteries are solved by reading one of our most popular collections, the yearbooks, mainly from our Blackfoot High collection. We have yearbooks from Blackfoot High dating back to 1912. These yearbooks not only spotlight students but advertisements of local merchants and give insights into trends and fashion. It is interesting to read the prices of items from the 1920s. Naturally, we wish we had more yearbooks from Snake River, Firth and Shelley, as well as Aberdeen. We would be pleased to have donations of more yearbooks.
We wish we could archive the knowledge of our historian, Cloris Brown, who has a rich source of history from our area neatly filed in her head. Often people will come in and want to solve the mystery of where their great-great-grandparents lived. Cloris is our resource. She generally has a close recollection of the location of family homes, farms and businesses. Or she will help the customer unwrap combined knowledge and archived resources until the mystery is solved. She has been organizing files in the archives of newspaper articles about families, businesses, events, political issues and schools. The files are easy to locate and are interesting. It is an ongoing labor of love.
Not only do we have a nice collection of obituaries, organized by Jackie Richardson, but we also have newspapers dating to the late 1800s. If you want to unlock the mystery of what happened on the day you were born, bring your cell phone for a photo and look to see if we can help solve the mystery.
The newspaper of olden days was not published every day. Some years the paper was published weekly, other times two or three times a week. The local newspaper was also published under different names such as The Idaho Republican, The Daily Bulletin, The Blackfoot News, The Morning News, Bingham County Chronicle.
Our volunteers spend countless hours organizing and indexing collections under the direction of Sara Staub. These volunteers include Sara Staub, archivist, Cloris Brown, historian, Eunice Twiggs, Frances Shelton, Jackie Richardson, Tami VanOrden, Kim Stephens, and Lynda Bales. Kim is currently organizing our military unit
The archives are now closed until Aug. 5, due to the coronavirus. We hope to open in August on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. Please call for an appointment and let us help you chase down clues for your own mysteries, (208) 785-9906 or email BCHS@cableone.net.