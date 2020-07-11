On February 11, 1920, Idaho ratified the 19th Amendment. By August of 1920, 36 states, including Idaho, had ratified the amendment, ensuring the right to vote could not be denied based on sex.
The wording of this amendment is, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States of by any state on account of sex.” This amendment not only gave the right to vote to women, it guaranteed that right.
The West was far ahead of the rest of the nation in giving the right to vote to women. While touring the western states in 1871, Susan B. Anthony, one of the most forthright and famous suffragists, said that western men were more chivalrous than their eastern brethren.
Long before statehood was granted, many of the western territories encouraged women to cast their votes in local elections. Wyoming was first to grant this right in 1869. Utah quickly followed in the same year. Though Wyoming was first to grant suffrage, the first election was held in Utah. Thus, it was a Utah woman, Sarah Young, who was the first woman to cast a vote in the United States.
When Wyoming applied for statehood, Congress tried to base statehood on the repeal of women’s suffrage. Wyoming officials stood their ground, and stated, “We will remain out of the Union one hundred years rather than come in without the women.” Congress backed down and statehood was granted in 1890.
Wyoming was the first state where women could vote. Colorado followed in 1893. Utah was next in 1896 when statehood was granted on Jan. 4. Idaho became the fourth state to grant this right by a vote of 65.87 percent on Nov. 3, 1896.
Women’s suffrage in Idaho was closely tied to the temperance movement. Women were more likely to be opposed to alcoholic beverages. They were supported by temperance organizations and farmers; they were opposed by liquor companies and miners.
Other western states followed these first four in becoming leaders of the suffrage movement. Washington, Montana, California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon passed legislation granting the right to vote many years before the 19th amendment was finally passed in 1920.
Susan B. Anthony, after spending most of her 86 years advocating for women’s rights, died in 1906. Elizabeth Cady Stanton died in 1902. Her work was carried on by her daughter.
The first election following the ratification of the 19th amendment was held on Nov. 2, 1920. More than eight million women across the United States voted for the first time in a national election.