BLACKFOOT – The Board of Health for Southeastern Idaho Public Health met Thursday to review the current levels of concern about each of the eight counties in the health district. Prior to the meeting to discuss the levels, Dr. Christine Hahn provided an overall analysis of what is happening around the state regarding COVID-19.
Dr. Hahn’s presentation explained quite a bit of information across the state, including what school districts and charters are open, closed, in a hybrid format, or online only. She also debunked some of the misconceptions about what is and what is not considered a COVID-related death. She explained that a doctor makes the decision as to what goes on the death certificate and what caused the death. The anecdotal explanation was that if a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle and dies and happens to have COVID-19 in their system, it would not be considered a COVID-related death because it was not a contributing factor as to what caused it.
Following Hahn’s presentation, questions were asked to SIPH Director Maggie Mann and Tracy McCulloch about the current level of numbers and the amount of active cases found in Bannock and Bingham County jails. They were presented as being around 100 cases between the two facilities, and have been a large contributor to the rise in cases in both areas.
The next point of discussion was about how cases are being removed from active and monitored and if there is any way the cases would not come off of those metrics. Mann explained that they were waiting until they made contact with the person who tests positive, but they are now just reporting them. She also explained that every case is individual and there is no one-size-fits-all plan to just take them out of active or monitored status until they are no longer showing symptoms. She added that some people have symptoms or issues that last longer than the time frame expected for incubation.
The meeting changed direction after this information had been shared, moving to discussing an alteration to their plan, allowing levels to be decided per county, rather than as a consensus. All members of the board agreed that this allows for the responsibility to their constituents rather than explaining to the people in their respective counties that someone else made the decision for us.
Butte County spoke up, explaining that it was their decision to move to the High-Risk category because of the increased issues in their area, especially the taxing on their medical center. She acknowledged that they take patients from Custer County as well, so they are seeing nearly 50 tests a day, when previous lab work was on average 25 patients a day. They have had eight of the first 20 cases in Butte County being healthcare workers, immediately causing issues for the local medical infrastructure.
Following the update on Butte County, Mann addressed letters received from different superintendents of school districts in the health district asking questions as to what the proper response to use is when a student that is in contact with another student or staff member with the virus and what the proper actions would be going forward if the student or staff member was wearing a mask and so was the other party.
They wanted to know if the student or staff member would need to be quarantined for the expected time length or if the fact they were wearing a mask would prevent the need for this quarantine. She explained that just because people are wearing masks does not mean they did not come in contact with it, but mainly to monitor for symptoms and be in contact with medical professionals as to what to do next.
“It’s really on a case-by-case basis,” Mann stated.
Bannock County was the first county to make a motion. Commissioner Moser made the motion that since they have only been in the moderate level of cases for two days, he opted to stay in the minimal category until they are out of compliance, which could be as soon as the very next day. However, he believes that it would be at least two weeks until the next evaluation.
Bear Lake Commissioner Rasmussen made the motion to move Bear Lake County to the moderate category because they have had enough to be considered moderate since Aug. 5. The motion passed unanimously.
Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring made the motion to keep Bingham in the Minimal-Risk category despite spending the last five days in the moderate-risk level of active cases with the most recent putting Bingham well over the High-Risk category with 154 active cases, 60 cases past High-Risk.
Butte County Commissioner Susan Lore made the motion to stay in the High-Risk Category until the next meeting to reevaluate the situation.
Caribou County commissioners made the motion to move their county into the moderate-risk category with little discussion, Franklin County remained in the minimal-risk, Oneida County stayed in the minimal-risk category, and Power County moved into the Moderate-Risk category.
The commissions made the choice to start meeting weekly via telephone, but they will not reevaluate the levels until their next physical meeting in two weeks. SIPH broadcasts the meetings publicly on Facebook for anyone who would like to listen to them or watch.
SIPH confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County Thursday. The individual was a male in his 60s. This brings the total to 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
SIPH reported 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday with 27 in Bingham County, 16 in Bannock County, 2 in Butte County, 1 in Caribou County, 1 in Franklin County and 3 in Power County. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1,760. Out of the 1,760 cases, 1,348 have recovered from COVID-19.