BLACKFOOT — The 11th annual Bingham’s Got Talent show, organized by the Relay for Life team from Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot called Angels Among Us, is coming up. Shirley Brumfield is the team captain.
Organizers say Bingham’s Got Talent has been one of Bingham County’s most successful relay events for the past 10 years, and they hope to make this year’s event bigger and better.
The show will take place Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The registration deadline for contestants is Feb. 21. It’s open to people of all ages, individuals or groups, doing any kind of talent and is not limited to residents of Bingham County.
There are two divisions, under 16 years of age and 16 years of age and over.
A panel of three judges will select a first place winner in each division. Each winner will receive $100 and a trophy.
There will also be a People’s Choice Award decided by the audience. It will cost $1 per vote and people can vote as many times as they want. The contestant whose box has the most money in it at the end of the night will be the winner and will receive $50 and a trophy. The contestant can begin collecting money before that night and can even carry their box around the auditorium and ask people to “vote” for them. The money they collect goes to the American Cancer Society.
Performances must be limited to five minutes.
Registration forms are available online at www.jasonleemumc.org or at the Methodist Church at 168 S. University Ave. Registration forms and a $25 registration fee must be turned in by Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Methodist Church, (208) 785-3611. The church will be open until 4 p.m. that day.
Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band will perform the night of the show from 6-7 p.m. Lyle is well known in southeast Idaho as a singer, songwriter, and recording artist. His classic country music and CDs are well received as he plays throughout southeast Idaho and the surrounding states.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
For questions, call Tom Drysdale, event chairman, at (208) 785-3183.
The winners of the talent show will be asked to perform at the Relay for Life.