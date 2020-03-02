BLACKFOOT — Tons of musical and dancing talent entertained the crowd Saturday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center during “Bingham’s Got Talent,” the 11th annual talent show produced by Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church’s Relay For Life team.
All proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society.
Out of the 27 entries performing during the night — 13 in the under 16 age division and 14 in the 16 and over age group — there were two trophies given out from the under 16 division. Ava Rollene won the People’s Choice honor with a dance solo, and Amber DeGiulio won the prize from the panel of judges with a dance solo.
Recent Blackfoot High School graduate Porter Williams and BHS choir teacher Chris Dunbar took the judges’ trophy in the 16 and over category with a vocal duet, turning in a standout performance of “Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Other performers in the under 16 division included the cheer teams Impact and Gravity, Graham and Sorella High with a piano/fiddle duet, Gracie Fitzgerald with a piano solo, Jonathan Blake with a piano/vocal solo, That Power with a hip hop dance, Mekina Stuart with a piano/vocal solo, Acro Circus with an aerial silk dance and acro routine, Emma Burnett with a cheer routine, Cheerabilities Team Energy with a cheer duet, and the Cheer X Wild Angels with a recreational cheer.
Participants in the 16 and over group also included Kenny Williams and Corbin Woolf on guitars and vocal, Bingam All-Stars 4B with a cheer routine, Miranda Star with a vocal solo, the string band Pioneer Road, Reese Boyd performing a musical theatre solo, the BHS Ballroom Dance Team, Josie Muir with a vocal solo, Jess Dillow with a piano/vocal solo, Gracie Packer with a Spanish-style violin performance, Steven Kauer on acoustic guitar and vocal, Emily Thornton with a vocal solo, the trio of Jonathan Braack, Philip Meline and Steven Moldenhauer on guitars and vocals, and Corban Stuart with a piano solo.
Kaitlin Miklos from Channel 3/Channel 8 News was the emcee for the evening.
More photos from Saturday’s event will be featured in Thursday’s Entertainment page of the Bingham County Chronicle.