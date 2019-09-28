BLACKFOOT — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Bingham Healthcare will be holding its annual Brake for Breakfast event on Wednesday from 7-9 a.m.
The public is invited to join the team of volunteers in front of Bingham Memorial Hospital on 98 Poplar St. on Wednesday morning to pick up a free breakfast bag.
“Please join us as we celebrate good health and prevention,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “Because of the popularity of this event, this year we’ll be distributing a record 5,000 breakfast bags. Tell your family and friends about this event as well. You never know, this breakfast and the information provided could save a life.”
Women on their way to work, out running errands, or after dropping their kids off at school can brake directly in front of the hospital and pick up a free breakfast, women’s health information, and more.
Visitors on Poplar Street will stop at “Breakfast Junction” to pick up a free bag containing healthy breakfast items, a drink, and other goodies. Then, go by “Information Way” where physicians will give participants information packets about breast cancer awareness. At the final stop, “Pink Place,” everyone will receive several pink gifts that will serve as reminders of the continued fight against breast cancer.
“Our annual Brake for Breakfast event serves as a reminder of the importance of mammograms and early screenings,” Erickson said. “We’re dedicated to making sure women of all ages have the most up-to-date cancer information to stay as healthy as possible.”
This event also highlights that cancer never sleeps, and honors those who have lost their life to cancer and those who bravely continue with the fight.
In the United States, breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women, and the most frequently diagnosed. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the U.S. in 2019, along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. Approximately 41,760 U.S. women are expected to die in 2019 from breast cancer.
However, breast self-exams save thousands of lives each year, and regular screenings — a combination of mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-exams — can help catch cancer earlier, when it’s easier to treat.
Get a Regular Checkup
To make it easy to remember, the radiology team at Bingham Memorial Hospital encourages women to get a mammogram during the month of their birthday. Mammograms and self-breast exams are the key to early detection and an increased chance of survival. The American Cancer Society also encourages women to conduct self-examinations beginning in their early 20s. Women should begin receiving yearly mammograms at age 40.
Call your physician’s office when it’s time for your annual mammogram. If you don’t have a physician, call the Bingham Healthcare Women’s Center at (208) 782-3900 and they can help you to schedule an appointment.