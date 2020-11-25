BLACKFOOT – As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country and in our own backyards, stores have made efforts to ensure that Black Friday prices continue to be available to their customers, even if that means a little different approach.
Major retailers have put plans together to provide the same experience as in previous years, except this time it will be over a course of longer days and possibly longer lines. The major retailers in the area all have slightly different plans and knowing what is expected may aid in the decision as to where to shop.
Take advantage of ordering online or curb-side pickup whenever possible during the pandemic. With Idaho being in stage two of the Rebound Idaho plan, there are some limitations that the stores will have to work through. Dress appropriately for the locations that may require you to stand outside for a longer than normal amount of time.
The following list is by no means completely comprehensive, but rather those retailers in the area that were able to be reached for information or presented the information online.
WALMART
Walmart has taken a month-long approach to provide deals to their customers without having to pack everyone into the store at the same time. They have divided the weekends up over the month with their largest sale coming the day after Thanksgiving; however, this year they will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will have online deals ready for the taking. They will also have have some deals starting at midnight (12 a.m. EST, 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday) online for those who want to get an early jump on the shopping.
For the in-person deals, Walmart will be limiting the number of shoppers in the store and will be having them line up outside.
BEST BUY
Best Buy has continued to keep some of the most strict rules in place, limiting the numbers of patrons in the store and doing everything in their power to follow the Eastern Idaho Public Health District’s guidelines established for Idaho Falls and their county.
Best Buy took a similar approach to Walmart’s where they have offered special deals all month long and will continue some of them. They will also be closed on Thanksgiving to allow their employees to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. They will open at 5 a.m. local time to allow shoppers their opportunity at some doorbuster deals. Best Buy wants to remind their customers that they can utilize their online ordering as long as the item is in stock and order it for curbs-side pickup.
FRED MEYER
Fred Meyer is one of the only retailers that plans on being open on Thanksgiving to provide a place for those who forgot that one special ingredient for their dinner on Thursday, and will shift to Black Friday deals the next day. They are currently running special prices across multiple items with the items easily viewed online or in their print version of the ad. They are promoting ordering online and picking up at the store or having the item drop shipped to the home to lower the pressure on the in-store shopping and limiting the amount of personal contact during the pandemic.
TARGET
Target will open with plans for increased curbside pickup on Black Friday. They will be following suit with the rest of the major retailers and creating an experience during the pandemic. They are offering doorbuster sales as well.
CABELA’S
Cabela’s has their ad listed online with the Sig Sauer red dot sight already sold out. They are offering free shipping to those who order more than $50. They are providing a large sale on firearms through their online store, but note that any online firearm order has to be handled through a licensed Federal Firearms Licensed dealer. Cabela’s has it noted that online firearm orders will take between two and five business days generally.
They will be under similar safety protocols as the other retailers in Idaho Falls who are in a county that is listed at critical risk level. A mask mandate is in effect. The complete ad can be viewed on their website.
SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE
Although Sportsman’s Warehouse does not list a specific sale centered around the retail holiday, they do have a large online sale that will be taking place during the same time frame. They are advertising their Dream Guns ad and their Holiday Gift Guide. Most of their sales listed on their website run through the end of the month, some deep into December. One thing to note, they are currently not selling firearms online to be shipped to a third-party FFL holder.
COSTCO
Costco will be holding member special deals all week of Black Friday and deep into December.
SAM’S CLUB
Sam’s Club has extended their traditional four-day super sale to 10 days in efforts to lessen the stress on those wishing to capitalize on this sale. They have a large array of different items listed as part of their “Thanks-savings” event.