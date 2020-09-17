The film “Black Panther” is the second nationwide release of a previously released movie starring Chadwick Boseman who passed away a couple of weeks ago due to complications from colon cancer.
Boseman was a very talented actor and if you ever sit down and look at the variety of roles that he not only accepted but received industry-wide acclaim for, you would see why this effort is being made to recognize his work.
“Black Panther” is another of Boseman’s films that nearly everyone will connect with and it is part of the ever burgeoning part of the empire that has been created in making movies out of Marvel Comics characters and plot lines.
“Black Panther” is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, and it stars Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.
In “Black Panther,” T’Challa is crowned king of Wakanda following his father’s death, but he is challenged by Killmonger who plans to abandon the country’s isolationist policies and begin a global revolution.
Wesley Snipes expressed interest in working on a Black Panther film in 1992, but the project did not come to fruition. In September 2005, Marvel Studios announced a Black Panther film as one of 10 based on Marvel characters and distributed by Paramount Pictures. Mark Bailey was hired to write a script in January 2011. “Black Panther” was officially announced in October 2014, and Boseman made his first appearance as the character in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016). Cole and Coogler had joined by then, with additional casting in May making “Black Panther” the first Marvel film with a predominantly black cast. Principal photography took place from January to April 2017 at EUE/Screen Gems Studios in the Atlanta metropolitan area, and Busan, South Korea.
In the first release, Black Panther had net box office receipts of over $1.3 billion and this release, even if short lived, is expected to add handsomely to that total. After all, there is nothing like watching a movie on the big screen with all of the audio enhancements that will be added.
This movie is very entertaining and especially so for the younger set who will thrill at every movement that Black Panther makes during the show. This is one of the more entertaining of the Marvel character movies and Boseman was perfectly cast or at least fill the role magnificently. It just goes further to show how talented an actor he was and how he filled the screen “bigger than life.”
This film rates as close to a 5 as you can get on a scale of 1-5, just on entertainment value for the younger set of fans than most of the recent releases that have been available. Who cares if you have it on DVD at home already, this is shown on the big screen and that is worth the price of admission.
As always, we recommend that you visit the website for the Blackfoot Movie Mill at www.royaltheaters.com to ensure that you can reserve your seat and to get the accurate dates and show times for “Black Panther.”