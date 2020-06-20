BLACKFOOT — Public libraries in Blackfoot and Aberdeen are opening up again after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blackfoot Public Library is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with limited access to the library and computer room.
Library greeters will be available to assist patrons, who are asked to observe social distancing recommendations. No more than 30 people at a time will be allowed in the library. Circulation and 30 minutes of computer use are available. There is no face-to-face programming being offered. The drinking fountain is not available, no seating areas are available to the public, and staff will be sanitizing and disinfecting throughout the day.
The Aberdeen District Library is open with regular hours again. They have started their summer reading program, going through July 31. Bingo cards and reading logs can be picked up at the library, emailed to individuals to print out, and there are links on Facebook that can be printed out. There are also Grab & Go Activity bags that can be picked up to take home and work on. Call the library at (208) 397-4427 for more information.