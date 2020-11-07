BLACKFOOT – It all began as a way to help the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and have a little Halloween fun at the same time. The plan for “Putt for the Paws” was the brainstorm of a group of ladies, Lorraine Reiley, Frankie Creasey, Kaye Ritchie and Lorraine's husband Butch Reiley to try and help to offset some of the veterinarian bills that were accumulating at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter after they were separated from the City/County and the majority of their funding was severed as well.
In this day and age, the Shelter operated primarily on contributions and adoption fees from people in the Blackfoot Community.
The brainstorm was for teams of four people to get together, dress up in their Halloween finest and participate in a putting contest at various bars and saloons around Blackfoot.
This year, there were a total of nine bars who participated by setting up a miniature golf course hole in their establishment for the groups to play on.
“This community is so giving and gracious when someone is in need,” Lorraine Reiley said. “Not only did 37 teams each pony up a $100 entry fee, when the winners were announced for the best costuming and the lowest number of shots taken for the golf, they all donated their prizes back to the fundraiser.”
The 'Putt for the Paws' fundraiser raised $5,388 this year and a presentation was made on Thursday to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter at the host facility, the Blackfoot Elks Lodge.
The Lodge, has been the host facility, although they have no real function in the Fundraiser other than acting as the launching pad for the event and hosting the group who put the fundraiser on.
The group, would like to thank all of the businesses who offered items and services for this fundraiser, the whole community gathered together to make this fundraiser a success and showed quite the increase in the first year of the event. It should be even bigger and better than ever in 2021.
Blackfoot City Police Chief Scott Gay was among the group accepting the check from the fundraiser on Thursday.
“We can't thank the community for gathering together to make all this happen,” Chief Gay said. “Without the contributions from the community to help pay for the expenses that are incurred in running this operation, we could do all of the great things that we are doing.”
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter relies on contributions, adoption fees and such in order to operate and the biggest part of that has become veterinarian fees to care of injured and sick animals.
With the tremendous support shown, the Shelter will continue to operate as it always has and will continue to care for the lost and abandoned animals in its care.