BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is seeing growth as they prepare for a new shelter.
Kristin Sanger, executive director for the Snake River Animal Shelter, presented the city council with the annual report at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
“The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue saw considerable growth in 2018,” Sanger said.
The shelter received more than $14,000 in donations last year. They also received more than $70,000 in grants. A $25,000 grant from the ASPCA helped to provide kennel upgrades for the shelter and a $30,900 grant from PetSmart to purchase a new transport van for the shelter. They also received a $9,000 grant from Best Friends and a $5,500 grant from Walmart.
The shelter also saw growth in its intake last year due to the extended hours of operation and the “Pass Through” program which transports rescue animals from other states for other organizations to pick up.
“Six hundred and sixty-one dogs were rescued from euthanasia in Utah, Wyoming, Washington, and California and transferred to shelters in Montana and Idaho,” Sanger said.
Pet adoptions are also on the rise. The shelter saw an increase from 12 in 2016 to 546 in 2018. The shelter euthanized seven dogs and 294 cats last year.
The animal shelter is also on the lookout for a representative from Blackfoot to lead the fundraising campaign for the new animal shelter. Initially the position is on a volunteer basis.
“We need someone who knows the community, has a passion for animals and isn’t afraid of fundraising,” Sanger said.
The city has offered three different prospective properties for the new shelter, one of which is off Teeples Drive. The Blackfoot Animal Shelter hopes to build a 5,000-square-foot facility to house 36 dogs and 24 cats and are currently in the early stages of the design process.
For more information or to donate to the new shelter, go to https://www.basrescue.org/.