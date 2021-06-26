BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress was excited to announce that they have updates from the bond issue that passed to create the Blackfoot Technical Education Center, new baseball and softball complexes, new soccer fields, and the student center.
Kress said the bond has an official interest rate now and that it was exciting to participate in the live process of different bidders as it took place.
The district was told that it would be a good sign if they received four bids and they were elated to receive six by the end of it. He noted that they were hoping to keep the interest rate down around 2.18% and were excited to see the final bid be at 1.87%. Although the number difference may appear small, the amount saved on more than $24 million over 20 years makes the difference quite substantial and adds to Kress’ desires of not wanting to burden the local taxpayers.
After the introduction of the bond percentage, Kress moved into the drawings and plans of the different aspects of the project including the baseball complex, the student center, and the concessions stand that will accompany the ball fields.
Kress started with the ball fields, showing the varsity and junior varsity fields as well as explaining the plans for their respective bullpens and scoreboards. The ball fields will be accompanied by an indoor facility that was provided by Idaho Central Credit Union that will allow baseball, softball, and tennis activities to be conducted indoors during the winter months as well as during bad weather. Restroom facilities, concessions, and a four-way scorekeepers’ box will wrap the area up nicely for athletes and spectators.
Kress said it was interesting to learn the algorithm that goes with adding bleachers to an area and how that directly impacts the number of stalls each restroom must have. Furthermore, he said the athletes are required to have a restroom in the batting tunnel facility because of the same standards.
He finalized the discussion on the baseball complex by explaining that it will more than likely by more than a year before they add the lighting to the varsity fields so they may have the same contractor work on both the baseball/softball complex as well as the newly designed soccer field that will be adjacent to the football field.
Kress then turned his focus to the student center, formerly called the atrium, that they are attaching to the front of the high school to create an inviting commons area for the students as well as bleachers for students to sit on and work on school work if they wish.
The architects on the project showed their concept to Kress and explained that they altered the space a little in the drawing to soften the edges on the south end of the addition to make it more inviting and to lessen the feel of it being institutional. The softened edges along with the oversized sidewalk directs foot traffic toward the front office. The addition will provide the students an area to congregate for lunch and will have food served on site.
Other phases of the project include the building of the new elementary school as well as retrofitting I.T. Stoddard into the Blackfoot Technical Education Center which will be in the next steps going forward. These steps will round out the construction proposed by the bond.