BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot has announced the following road closures to date for April:
• Parkway will be closed from Meridian to Cedar, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4, for installation of new water lines. Idaho Central Credit Union will still be accessible from Meridian.
• Parkway will be closed from Cedar to Lilac, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, April 8, through Thursday, April 11, for installation of new water lines.
• On Monday, April 8, Doud and Clark Streets will be closed to traffic so that the contractor is able to finish reconstruction of the roadway. The contractor will be in contact with all of the property owners in the affected area prior to April 8, in order to provide them with additional information. Inquiries should be directed to Gale Lim Construction, 208-684-9299.
Updated information may be found on the city’s website at http://id-blackfoot.civicplus.com/AlertCenter.aspx?CID=Road-Closures-4