BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday evening on the proposed 2020 budget, approving the fiscal 2020 city budget after an intense give-and-take at the hearing.
They also accepted a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for $270,000 to acquire property and improve runway navigation, and they approved a leasing contract for police vehicles through Bancorp Inc.
Blackfoot’s 2020 fiscal year will run from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.
MCNEEL HONORED
Mayor Marc Carroll commended City Clerk Suzanne McNeel for attaining the advanced municipal city clerk certification from the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers & Finance Officers Association (ICCTFOA). McNeel is the first and only city clerk in the state to have achieved this distinction.
ICCTFOA is part of the prestigious Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA). The GFOA is a professional organization which was founded more than a century ago, whose goals are to foster excellence in finance at all levels of government throughout North America. City Treasurer Holly Powell is also a member of ICCTFOA.
2020 BUDGET
Only one Blackfoot citizen spoke to the council about the budget, but he sparked a lively exchange which took up the bulk of the 50-minute meeting. That Blackfoot citizen was former Blackfoot Mayor Michael Virtue, who stepped down in 2014 after serving in the office for eight years.
“I have questions on the revenue side (of the budget),” Virtue began. “The city took the full (three percent) levy for (property tax increases for) 2020 … and took the foregone (tax option) for 2019. Now all our properties have been reassessed by the county … this looks like double-dipping.”
He added, “Now the city closed the pool. It had $420,000 in expenses, around $120,000 in revenues so the city had to make up for (its) $300,000 in expenses.
“In 2014, we had $1.7 million set aside to cover contingencies,” Virtue remarked. “What happened to those funds? How did we go from $1.7 million in reserves to $700,000 underwater (in 2018 for Parks and Recreation) … for a total of $2.4 million? Where did that money go?”
Virtue’s point was that four years of $300,000 pool expenses didn’t add up to $2.5 million.
Virtue is a veteran to the issue of the Blackfoot pool. He has also been a spokesman for the grassroots save the pool committee. That group of Blackfoot residents sponsored a pool bond referendum which failed narrowly in the November 2018 election.
Powell responded, “There was never a Parks & Recreation line item to cover excess expenses from the pool. (To cover the shortfall), it all come out of the general fund. … The ambulance deficit started at $400,000, and it went up to $500,000. It took eight years to draw down the reserves.”
“So with these new (property) assessments,” Virtue replied, “your revenues have gone up.”
“There hasn’t been any double dipping,” Carroll interjected. “We had no idea that the county was going to raise assessments (as much as they did) … Yes, revenues will go up, but when you add the unanticipated costs of repairs at the pool and other expenses out of Parks & Recreation, plus the ambulance deficit and matching funds on grants not being budgeted (before 2018), that’s where the money went.”
Virtue responded, “The first thing you should do with grants is ask what the match is so you can budget that. So you no longer have the pool expense and with the additions from the levy, where is the money going?”
Carroll said, “The plan is that it goes into contingency, to build back our reserves.” The 2018 audit uncovered that the city’s reserves in the general fund were dangerously low.
Powell added, “Ever since I took over as treasurer, expenses have been outpacing revenues. But our budget has been cut 2.9 percent.”
“Our budget is lower than last year,” Carroll remarked. “We’ve cut in every department but police. We cut their capital (improvement funds) for the last two years and now we’re giving it back to them. But we have cut and cut. We haven’t filled the position for public works director nor have we filled the fire marshal position. We’ve been working hard to get back to stability.”
Virtue pointed out, “By law, you have to have a balanced budget. I have questioned where has that $2.4 million gone? There was a $1.4 million reserve in 2014.”
Councilman Chris Jensen said. “It was the pool and the ambulance and increases of grant matching funds. We didn’t ask the (previous) mayor about the costs of grants and we were complicit. … We used to budget for matching funds. The matching funds fell out and away in budgeting, and the contingency funds dropped. I don’t remember how or when that happened, but it did.”
Carroll added, “Your observation on the grants is dead on the money, Mike. But we’ve fixed that already. We’ve been living paycheck to paycheck, but our goal right now is to get that contingency fund built back up.”
As a city resident, Virtue requested a more detailed breakdown of the city’s finances since 2014 than that which was published for the public. The city treasurer will provide him with that information.