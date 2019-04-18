BLACKFOOT — One of Bingham County’s hidden gems lies nestled between Rose Pond and the Snake River.
This gem is known locally as the Archery Range and it is run by the Blackfoot River Bowmen or BRB on ground leased from Bingham County. The BRB was established in 1976, but the club had to wait about 20 years before they finally had a permanent home. During 1994-95, the club obtained three grants that, in 1997, finally allowed them to build a 4,800-square-foot clubhouse with outdoor picnic and barbecue facilities to compliment an extensive outdoor range.
The BRB facility boasts an outdoor warm-up area and three outdoor ranges, each containing 15-20 targets. The outdoor ranges spread out in a fan shape from the clubhouse and each range takes the archer well into the riparian forest edging the Snake River. This design allows a pleasant stroll over shaded, mild terrain. The shade is especially welcomed by archers practicing in late summer, just prior to the hunting season.
One of the unique attributes of this archery range is that the outdoor facilities are open to the public. That’s right, people do not have to be a BRB member to take advantage of this wonderful resource. BRB members have also tried to make the ranges as realistic and challenging as possible. They established targets at varying distances from shooting stakes, erected elevated stands at two targets, and constructed a tall “tree” (it’s really a metal structure) stand where archers can shoot at 2-3 targets of varying distances and angles. Outdoor range coordinator Joe Seamons has stressed that the range targets are for field points only, practice with broadheads is not allowed.
Although the outdoor range is open to all archers, other activities — including walking dogs and picnicking — are not allowed. However, Rose Pond can be accessed from the archery range parking lot so people can enjoy some fishing as well as practicing their archery skills. Additionally, the Blackfoot greenbelt extends out to the archery range so it’s possible to add a walking or biking outing to some archery practice.
The clubhouse contains a 20-yard indoor range with 10 lanes and a classroom facility. This building is fully heated and contains two restrooms. The heat is coin operated to help offset cost. During winter, the BRB supports indoor shooting activities including Vegas leagues and a traditional night open to individuals that shoot recurves, longbows, or selfbows. The classroom is used for monthly meetings of the BRB board of directors that are open to all members as well as hunter education classes. Ed Anderson has been the BRB hunter education coordinators for many years and usually teaches two bowhunter education classes each year at the facility. The clubhouse also provides a gathering place for archers during archery tournaments (more on those in next week’s column) where participants can rest, grab a coffee, and swap hunting stories. Unlike the outdoor range, the indoor facility is open to members only. Members can purchase a key from the club and have 24/7 access to the indoor range with only a few short range closures during the year.
The Blackfoot River Bowmen maintain a very useful website (blackfootriverbowmen.com) that provides information on the range, club activities, and membership. Despite the fact that the archery range has been around for over 20 years, I’ve been surprised by the number of people I’ve encountered that are unaware of its existence. So, if you are interested in archery or want to learn about the sport, don’t ignore this terrific resource.
In the interest of full disclosure, I am a past president of Blackfoot River Bowmen.