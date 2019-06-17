BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Art Center is offering six weeks of summer art camps beginning June 24.
Each weekly camp will run Monday through Wednesday and each will have a new theme to encourage creativity while strengthening basic art skills. Camps are designed for kids ages 6-14 and times are 1-4 p.m. Some camps will include S.T.E.A.M. activities that will challenge campers to think out-of-the-box while using MakerSpace to design, invent, build, and create.
The first two camps, June 24-26 and July 8-10, will be art challenge camps in which campers will earn rewards for completing specific daily art challenges. There is still time to enroll in these camps.
Additional art camps include Fairies and Enchanted Forests; Paint Like the Masters; Oceans, Beaches, and Sea Life; and Awesome Abstract Art.
Camp fees are $25 per day or $70 for a full weekly camp; full weekly camp enrollment is encouraged because some projects require two or more days to dry or to complete. Camp fees include all supplies and materials. Online enrollment discount is available. Sibling discounts and scholarships are available. Space is limited, so register early.
You can find more information or register for summer art camps at the Blackfoot Art Center, 73 N. Broadway, between 12-6 p.m. Monday-Friday or call (208) 252-7126. You can also visit the Art Center’s website at www.blackfootartcenter.org for more information or to register online.