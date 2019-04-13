BLACKFOOT — J. Ken Spencer is striving to keep the craftsmanship of fine art alive, vital, and growing.
Fine art is Spencer’s full-time mission. He can more often be found in his studio behind his home on S. Adams Ave., in Blackfoot, toiling away in front of a piece of canvas.
His artistic ability has taken him throughout the United States and to countries such as France, Italy, Germany, England, and the Czech Republic, where he’s painted on location and gathered reference material to paint.
He’s spent time in picturesque cities and villages, capturing the texture and imagery of the places he’s visited.
His work can be seen in the foyer of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
A major contribution of his can be found in the Paris France Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a work he collaborated on with his old friend David Koch from Utah’s Cache Valley.
It’s a canvas that stretches 12 feet high and 72 feet long, giving a panoramic view of the surrounding area where the temple sits in Le Chesnay, France.
He’s won numerous awards. His work can be found in museums in Missouri, the LDS Museum of Art and History in Salt Lake City, and BYU-Idaho. He’s written articles in various magazines, given guest lectures and workshops, and his works have been displayed in St. George, UT; Warrenton, VA; Cape Cod, MA; and Park City.
He was born and raised in Ogden and went to Ogden High School. He graduated from Utah State University with a bachelors’ degree in illustration. His wife is the former Marnie Ricks, who grew up in Blackfoot, and they have four children with one left at home. It was her family ties and roots in Blackfoot that brought them back here after time spent in the New York area. They’ve been here since 2000.
Spencer said his earliest recollection of showing interest in art was when he was in the third grade and he won a contest.
”I thought that was pretty neat,” he said. “My parents were very supportive. At first, I’m sure they had their doubts about whether a living could be made from it, but they were always been supportive.”
Spencer said he felt like he had some talent early on, but even he didn’t consider it at the time he first started as being what he wanted to do.
”As cool as art is, there are other things I thought might be good to do for a living,” he added.
Her kept his options open, but attending summer camps put on by the commercial art department at USU helped convince him that he wanted to continue to pursue art.
”It opened my eyes to what remarkable things were being done in commercial art,” Spencer said. A guest artist program showed him what was being done in the field. “There’s a wide world of commercial art out there. There’s quality artwork in a commercial application.”
He said at first he found fine art to be stuffy, but as he became more educated he started understanding that part of the art world more.
And then he found that the modern art movement was taking art in a direction he didn’t like.
”The craftsmanship went out the window,” Spencer said. “”The modern art movement did a tremendous disservice to fine art. I preferred the foundation for the artist’s ability to do fine art. Modern art had lost the history, the foundation.”
Spencer said 19th century works are his favorite era of art.
”There’s tremendous academic achievement in 19th century art,” he said. “I love that artwork has tremendous breadth, and modern art has gone in a direction so far that there’s no more breadth there.”
Spencer has been in the industry for 30 years. He did freelance illustration in New York for seven years. He got a lot of jobs doing western book covers, mysteries and romance books, and magazines.
But then, he said, art was becoming more digitized, and he had to decide whether he wanted to go more digital or more fine art. Fine art was where his heart was.
”Illustration was not where I wanted to be,” he added. “You can try to keep blazing a trail that doesn’t exist, or you can take a course that’s more inviting.”
Spencer said he’s tried a lot of “stuff,” showing his work in galleries and juried shows to garner recognition, finding that competitive art is not filled with a back-stabbing group of people, that artists are very supportive of each other instead.
”You have to try lots of different stuff to earn an income,” he smiled. “’Starving artist’ is a phrase for a reason.”
The mural in the Paris temple was a large undertaking, Spencer said. Koch spearheaded the effort, putting together a proposal and getting the contract. He asked Spencer to collaborate with him.
They started the mural in 2014 and completed it in 2015, a six-month effort filled with juggling logistics between the Cache Valley and Blackfoot.
”It was a tremendous experience, it was a lot of fun,” Spencer said. “That was my first collaborative effort. But David and I work well together, we have pretty much the same vision.
”It was a pleasure to install the mural and go to Versailles. It was definitely a legacy kind of project.”
The pair also painted a mural in the Memphis temple, capturing the scenery of that area as well.
”Logistically speaking, it wasn’t sustainable,” Spencer noted. “But again, it was a great experience.”