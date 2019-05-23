BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board held a special meeting Tuesday to evaluate bids that had been accepted for the bus/parent drops located at Blackfoot High School, Stoddard Elementary, and Mountain View Middle School.
A total of two bids were accetpted and a third that was expected had declined the opportunity to submit a bid. The two bids that were accepted came from Imperial Asphalt of Blackfoot and Thompson Paving Inc. out of Rexburg, with Imperial getting the nod.
The bids were accepted for the work planned on changing the bus pick-up/drop-off at Mountain View Middle School, which would require changing the parking in the front of the school and changing the bus routing from the east side of the school to an area in the front of the school.
It was felt that to improve the safety of the zone for buses was in the best interest of the students and the district. This work would also require a turn lane on the main road in front of the school and changes in the parking area for visitors and teachers at the school.
The second portion of the bid was for redirection of the bus traffic at Stoddard Elementary School. The proposal was for a new entry for buses that enter off York Dr. at the same location as Teton Dr. enters York. That would allow for parking of up to 22 buses in the area between the BPAC and Stoddard Elementary. This is also a correction in the best interest of safety of students and the district.
It would also require additional parking for teachers and visitors in the front of Stoddard. It would also change the driveway between Stoddard and BPAC to a restricted bus lane during school hours.
The bids were revealed to the board, who had all members present with the exception of chairman Dewane Wren and Carlos Mercado, who were both connected to the meeting via a telephone conference call.
There was an open discussion between the members of the board where all aspects of the project were entertained and the bids were disclosed.
Imperial Asphalt entered a bid of $223,607.60
Thompson Paving entered a bid of $556,430.00
Following the discussion by trustees, a recommendation was made that the board accept the bid of Imperial Asphalt.
A motion was made and seconded and by a 5-0 vote, the recommendation was accepted and the bid was awarded to Imperial Asphalt.
The project is scheduled to begin on July 1 and be completed no later than Aug. 15.
There is some preparation that needs to be done by the district prior to the start of the project and it will begin as soon as possible.
It is not expected that there will be any major interruptions to traffic flow or use of the facilities involved in the construction work.