BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board held its monthly meeting a few days early this month and invited the state champion Lady Bronco girls’ basketball team to the meeting along with the wrestlers who placed during their state tournament. Members of the board were ecstatic to be able to have people in person for these types of recognition following the rollercoaster of a year 2020 had been, including the cancellation of events in the spring.
First to be recognized were the state competitors for the Blackfoot wrestling team who dominated the district tournament and then went on to state to battle it out with all four corners of Idaho. Blackfoot boasted top five finishes from a large group of wrestlers including freshmen. Coach Thane Cashmore was excited to further announce that the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) stated that in the 2021-2022 season, there will be a girls’ category for wrestling at state where the female competitors will be able to compete in a ladies-only bracket. The subject of creating a girls’ only category was brought up before the 2020-2021 season but never was settled upon, but it would appear that after the season as well as from feedback that it would be something they believe will be received well by the teams.
Members of the board announced excitement for the wrestling program and the future of each of the members recognized. Cashmore had told the board that each of the students in attendance at the meeting would be returning next year. The amount of benefit a team has when a large majority of their team returns the following season is unmeasurable.
The school board congratulated them and thanked them for working so hard. Blackfoot was close to being academic champions in the 4A category as well but fell short of that title.
Following the wrestling team was the first-ever Blackfoot Lady Broncos championship team. Coach Raimee Odum stepped into the role before the season and had a lot of help getting the program underway. Odum had recently had a child and the season was about to get underway, but there was no pressure for her or the team because her assistant coaches, junior varsity and freshman coaches were prepared for the undertaking.
The team had its ups and downs throughout the season, but continued to play the game with heart, learning from each loss and remaining humble with each win. As the season marched on, so did the Lady Broncos’ domination of the High Country Conference and through the district tournament. Following districts, they faced Skyline in the first round at state. Arguments were made that the two schools should have been playing each other in the title game, but because of the bracket, only one could advance.
Blackfoot played hard during the tournament with each starter getting involved in the scoring. It would be this monumental achievement that would make Blackfoot so dangerous in the later games of the tournament. One by one, teams that had the unfortunate matching of facing the impending champs would be toppled like dominos before only one would stand before them. In a game that could be seen as ironic — facing former teammates at state — Blackfoot would not be stopped, bringing home the glory. Odum attributes all of the success to her staff, players, and support of the school district and parents. Being a former Lady Bronco, Odum (then Beck) was on the team the last time they made it to the championship game, bringing the Cinderella story full circle.
Members of the board had expressed how exciting it was to see such a major success out of the program and were pleased to hear that almost the entire team will be returning next season. Odum also noted something that is unheard of — the entire starting roster for Blackfoot made the all-tournament team with Prairie Caldwell being named the most valuable player of the tournament.
Michelle Hernandez presented each of the Native American students on the state championship team with a specialized medallion made of beadwork. Hernandez was on the first-ever Blackfoot girls’ basketball team and surprised Odum with a photo of that team during the meeting. Hernandez has been a part and followed the program since she was a player. Odum had no words for the gesture and would only be able to muster a heartfelt thank you as well as a comment of wanting to make the team look like it did back then. The board thanked Odum for leading the team to state and the players for working so hard.