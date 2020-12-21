BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot school board met to hold its final meeting of 2020 last week.
District Superintendent Brian Kress opened the meeting with the patron forum where they were blessed with thanks during the holiday season. Kress joked with the visitor, asking if they brought Santa Claus with them this year because they were visited by St. Nick last year.
Following the patron forum, Kress turned his focus to the superintendent update where he first expressed excitement for the feeling of four weeks passing between their past meeting and current meeting. The school board traditionally has four weeks between meetings, but because of the pandemic, they have held many more meetings this year than in a standard year.
The next topic Kress had to introduce was the new cameras the district has purchased to increase the effectiveness of the online portion of the in-class education for students who are taking classes at home.
The OWL camera is a multipurpose camera that follows whoever speaks as well as providing a panoramic view of the classroom. The cameras were purchased through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and should help create some feeling of normalcy for those students who are not attending class in person.
Kress also wanted to apologize to those who were viewing the meeting via Zoom because the quality of the live feed was compromised due to upgrading the network across the district. The district’s network upgrade will be complete by the time the students return from the holiday break, meaning those who need to use the internet at the school to complete their homework will be able to do so with more ease.
Following Kress’ update, he turned the time over to Mrs. Rowe for the November Financial Report. She said the district has just over $5 million in funds but are under the mark as to where they were at this time last year. Rowe said the district has received funds from the state and nearly $500,000 in impact aid. The funds are all part of the coronavirus impact aid that has been set aside to help schools work through these tough times and still be able to provide education at the highest level possible.
BHS IMPROVEMENT PLAN
Hal Silzly, the Blackfoot School District’s facilities director, presented the Blackfoot High School Improvement Plan to the board. He introduced the current updates that have been undertaken by his department, including the installation of the new marquee in front of the school, changing the lights in the school from fluorescent tubes to LED lights, installing new lockers in some of the halls, and many others. These projects are part of an increased effort to preserve the integrity of the buildings the Blackfoot School District possesses.
The presentation depicted all of the hard work conducted to keep Blackfoot High School relevant and future proofed.
BOND UPDATES
The bonding committee placed a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for an architect and received seven bids. The winning bid was sent by GPC Architects who understands small-town values, according to Kress who presented the information. He said that RFQ came back with GPC Architects meeting all of the standards and with the lowest bid. The committee awarded the bid.
The Blackfoot board will meet next on Jan. 14, which will be their annual meeting where they cover their yearly required rules and regulations.