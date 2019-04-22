FORT HALL – The monthly meeting for the Blackfoot School District 55 trustees was held Thursday at the Fort Hall Elementary School and the agenda was full of action and information items.
There was a presentation made by Principal Kathy Malm and her staff along with a couple of students of the Fort Hall Elementary School that showed there has been a tremendous amount of growth at the school and with the programs at the school.
The board recognized the staff and students for their progress and were impressed with the academic standards that have been maintained and the improvement that has been made under the direction of Malm.
Principal Wes Jensen of Mountain View Middle School was next and he presented on the GEAR UP program that has been entered into at the school.
GEAR UP stands for “Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs” and is designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.
GEAR UP grantees serve an entire cohort of students beginning no later than seventh grade and follows that group through high school. GEAR UP funds are also used to provide college scholarships to low income students.
GEAR UP currently serves over 5,000 students in Idaho in over 25 school districts.
Currently, GEAR UP Idaho recently wrote and gained funding for the state program in the amount of $24.5 million, which will be dispersed over the seven-year grant cycle.
Each year, GEAR UP Idaho places half of the program’s annual federal allocation into a scholarship account in the amount of $1.75 million. The program also allocates over $1.1 million in funding directly into schools to provide direct services to students.
The program works with students through their first year in college. Students attending an Idaho college or university (U of I, ISU, BSU, LCSC, NIC, CSI, CWI, EIC, BYU-I, Cof I or NNU) will be eligible for a scholarship and will receive additional support through their first year in college.
A series of “action” items, including the sending out of bids for copy paper, the new and relocated parking lots at the high school and Mountain View Middle School, intent to operate the 2019-2020 food service and permission to bid out the copy machine leases for the schools all were approved by 3-0 votes of the board.