BLACKFOOT – The monthly Blackfoot school board meeting took place on Wednesday following a one-week delay due to the snow days of last week in which classes were in session only one day.
As a result, one of the key things that was on the original agenda, the State of the District report by Superintendent Brian Kress, was not presented and will be followed up in the February meeting.
The usual assortment of items were on the agenda, including the payment of December bills, confirmation of previous board meeting minutes, and some personnel items.
It was also approved to add a student trip for the Blackfoot High School softball team to a tournament in St. George, Utah, March 19-21.
There were reports on the December financial report, from the curriculum committee, school finance reports, and policy updates and changes. All passed their first reading with a 5-0 vote.
The 2020-21 school calendar was presented and approved, again by a 5-0 vote, and the draft of the 2021-2022 school calendar was presented and approved by a 5-0 vote.
The board also approved the emergency closures that took place a week ago, as is required by state law.
The board then moved to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Once the board re-convened, they took action on the personnel matters and made two decisions, and both were approved by a 5-0 vote.