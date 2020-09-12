BLACKFOOT – When a person is in need, the natural thing to do is to lend a helping hand.
When the opportunity to lend a helping hand came up this week, it was the Blackfoot High School football team that was given the opportunity to lend that hand, and they turned out in force, complete with the coaching staff, to help out at the Bingham County Senior Center Friday morning as they were distributing boxes of food to community members who needed it.
The football players weren’t doing it because it could have meant more playing time or more opportunities on the field, they did it because it was the right thing to do and because it was a way of helping out fellow citizens.
“When we were contacted about helping out, our coaching staff all felt that it was a way of teaching the boys about community service,” head coach Jerrod Ackley said. “We have had a lot of mandatory things that we have asked the players to do from Saturday practices and film sessions and meetings, but this was not one of those things. Every player who showed up today did so because they felt that it was the right thing to do and something that they chose to do.”
It was a way the players could show the community is part of their everyday life and something maybe more people should take advantage of.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent wind storm that caused so much damage and still has a few community members without power, it was a way these student athletes, on a day off from school, could gather together and show their support for a much needed program offered up by the Senior Center.
“We have all talked about it as a team and it was something that we wanted to do,” senior defensive back Stryker Wood said. “We all kind of put it into a different perspective of what if it was us that was in need, would we want someone, maybe a neighbor, to lend a helping hand and we concluded that we would. That is why we are here, to support the community, after all, they support us at our games.”
This was not about quid pro quo or anything of the like, it was simply a chance for a group of like minded individuals, in this case high school students, who banded together for the betterment of the community.
The Senior Center had already boxed up over 120 boxes of groceries and had another 100 or so of fresh fruits and vegetable ready to distribute to those who needed or wanted them.
The players delivered the boxes to the cars as they pulled up to the curb in front of the Center and loaded the boxes into the cars as they were ready.
Inside the building, the coaches and other players were moving the boxes from the building to the curbside and building other boxes to be delivered.
It was estimated that as many as 200 families would be helped on Friday alone and this program continues every Friday.
The line of people who were there in person to accept the boxes of groceries extended from the front of the building around the side and nearly a block to the east. That was in addition to the those who had registered in advance for the distribution.
It was a great group of players who assembled and they were all working hand in hand to accomplish their goal. Starters and stars worked with back-ups and up and coming players from the junior varsity and freshmen teams. It was truly a Blackfoot Bronco team effort and it was all orchestrated by Ackley and his staff.