BLACKFOOT – It's often tough to schedule some time with Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. But he does what he can to fit as many people in to his daily schedule as possible. He has many tasks, including reaching a top goal of giving Blackfoot an “identity.”
Carroll is the only full-time mayor in Bingham County, with the county seat having a population of 11,922, according to 2017 census figures. He's been mayor for 14 months.
Carroll has a long history of management experience on his resume, and he is organized. A large white board on the east side of his office is filled from top to bottom on one end with initiatives to be addressed by the city (in no particular order): budget; swimming pool; treatment plant-water plant/infrastructure and capacities; city code enforcement; economic development/strategic plan; zoning changes; annexation; fiber optics; construction permitting/inspection; housing; municipal airport; youth council; apathy; railroad crossing; regional partnerships; preventive maintenance program; elder care; homelessness; water rights; communications/transparency.
“I've already spent time this week in meetings on every one of these issues, and that's how it is on a daily basis,” Carroll said.
Blackfoot has a budget of $30.5 million. He said the city has had budget issues, and to address that the city enacted a budget freeze that's still in effect. He projects that by the year 2020, the city will be back to building up its reserve account.
Carroll sees Blackfoot as a town having the potential to be bigger, more inclusive, being right between two of the bigger cities in the state in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
Carroll said that when he was running for mayor, he saw Blackfoot as a bedroom community.
“But when I got in, I found Idaho Falls and Pocatello to be almost bedroom communities to Blackfoot,” he said. Part of that is because of a thriving business and industrial community, and even the city itself has proven that thought to be true, Carroll noted.
The city has 115 full-time employees, and roughly half of them live out of town, including places as far away as Sugar City and Rigby, he added.
Among the concerns Carroll sees for the city is a lack of identity. He's looking at what the city can do to attract people to the community as visitors, how to get them to spend money in the area. He sees areas such as Jensen Grove and the outside-the-county license plates found there in the summer months, the George Von Elm-designed Blackfoot Golf Course, and the city's soccer fields as examples of ways to draw people in to visit.
But he also sees the potential for more.
He mentioned a city development seminar city leaders attended three years ago, and leaders outside of Blackfoot were asked at the end of the 2 ½-day event what their first thought was when they would think of Blackfoot and write those thoughts on sticky notes.
“Some turned in blank sticky notes, some others wrote 'Nothing' because they just couldn't think of anything,” Carroll said. “Some wrote that it was a stop on the interstate, some wrote Jensen Grove, some wrote the state fair, some wrote Rupe's Burgers.”
What that showed Blackfoot city leaders was that the city had no real identity, he added.
He sees a reason for the city to grow in building employment opportunities, working to keep younger people wanting to stay in their hometown rather than moving away for career opportunities.
Carroll sees many reasons to celebrate the city.
“We have a lot of really good city managers who know what they're doing,” he said.
The mayor has personally noticed a “coming together” of the faith community thanks to efforts such as the Community Dinner Table held every Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on South University Avenue, offering hot meals to those in need.
Carroll sees the character of the community reflected in its agriculture-based background.
“There are people who want to leave it that way, and I understand that,” he said. “I don't care if the city grows or not. I just don't want to see it die.”