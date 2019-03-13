BLACKFOOT — Networking was the name of the game Wednesday afternoon during the monthly luncheon of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce at Premier Technology.
Newly named Chamber Executive Director Ashlee Howell was introduced at the beginning of the luncheon.
“I’m excited to work with you,” Howell said. “I want to get comments from all of you and develop a strategic plan in order to see the Chamber grow and area businesses grow as well. Let’s see how we can help you.”
With that, the networking exercise that followed fit the theme. Members and guests were invited to get into groups of four at each table and encouraged to open up to each other through introductions, developing new contacts and providing each other with ideas on growing their businesses.
Members were given short lengths of time to list goals and problems and to get feedback from each other.
The next Chamber luncheon is scheduled April 10. The Chamber’s next legislative lunch this coming Tuesday has been moved from Homestead Restaurant to the Bingham County Commission chambers due to scheduling conflicts. It is expected to be the last legislative lunch of the legislative session.