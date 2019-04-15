BLACKFOOT — The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its big Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday at the park at Jensen Grove, according to Chamber executive director Ashlee Howell.
The big event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with 10,000 Easter eggs up for grabs.
“There will be lots of big prizes, so people need to come early to get a good spot,” Howell said.
Participants will also need to arrive early to know where they need to go in the park, as it will be divided by age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12.
Platinum sponsors for the event are Walmart and Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Gold sponsors include Heartland Real Estate, Fairchild Construction, Idaho Central Credit Union, Blackfoot Community Center, Snake River Sanitation, and Restore Rite.
Silver sponsors are 21st Century Auto, Bank of Commerce, AMP Realty, Alliance Title, Farm Bureau, Taylor Real Estate, Busy Bees, Walgreens, Blackfoot Family Dentistry, First American Title, Raymond James, Southeast Financial, C&B Operations, and Conquest Insurance.
Bronze sponsors include D.L. Evans Bank, C-A-L Stores, Winkler TV, Radio Shack, and Washington Federal.