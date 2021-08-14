BLACKFOOT – Members of the Blackfoot City Council along with Mayor Marc Carroll discussed fireworks in their first meeting following the Fourth of July. Although the item was listed as a discussion item, opinions and information from City Attorney Garrett Sandow was provided in order to ensure that the council did not cross the line from discussion into action.
The conversation was started by Carroll and indicated that there was concern about the number of illegal fireworks being lit during the days leading up to, including, and after the Fourth of July.
Councilman Chris Jensen explained that regardless of the laws regarding illegal fireworks, it is nearly impossible to enforce. He said that over the years he has been to many Independence Day celebrations held by police officers, firefighters, and EMTs, and noted that the fireworks on display rivaled any major show in the area.
For fear of getting any of those people in trouble, Jensen did not release any names of those who had enjoyed the celebration together.
On the other side of the safe and sane fireworks was Councilwoman Jan Simpson, who said she sees not reason for the illegal fireworks to be lit or sold in the general vicinity of the city. Currently, illegal fireworks can be purchased at any fireworks stand outside city limits. Because of the ease of access — whether it be outside of the city limits, or if they travel out of state, or if they travel onto the reservation — regardless of how they are acquired, they remain illegal under Idaho Code.
It would be this part where Sandow would chime in. He made comments about the legality of the city council taking any action on the item and if they felt it necessary. Jensen explained that there is no reason for the council to make action on the item in the future other than in Blackfoot City Code for items like this, have them say “See fire code chapter X subsection X.” The other council members agreed with Jensen, explaining that when these laws are from the state, there is no reason to try and rebuild it. Sandow noted that there is a city that did just that, and is currently tied in litigation.
BUDGET DISCUSSION 2022
Grahm Anderson, Blackfoot treasurer, acknowledged that the budget they had heard the report on during the July council meeting continues to hold. Anderson said with the current property values and the amount of funds that will be received by the city from the state it will not require the city to levy for the entire three-percent like they did last year. That announcement provided the council with important information as well as indicates that the city remains conscious of the impact that property taxes and values have on the residents.