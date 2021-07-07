BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council met on Tuesday for their monthly council meeting with an agenda that they tackled quickly. Mayor Marc Carroll would call the meeting officially to order turning the time over to City Treasurer Grahm Anderson.
Anderson announced that he would be presenting the fiscal year 2022 budget that they have been working through for the council to approve or make recommendations. His presentation was rather quick, noting areas where the city has been doing well with finances and indicating areas that could use more attention. Overall, he suggested that the council recommend the budget as presented, with minimal changes from the 2021 budget. The council would affirm his recommendation and move down the agenda.
City Attorney Garrett Sandow presented the next two agenda items — first would be a proposed ordinance to prevent unauthorized persons from turning water on and off and the second would be the findings and facts of the council’s decision in June to approve the residential zone changes that had presented. Sandow explained that the city has had times where water users have put their personal sprinkler turn on-off wrenches onto city valves and in some cases caused damage to that valve. He noted that under the current ordinance there is little direct verbiage that would provide the city with ground to pursue prosecution or restitution for damages currently. Because of this limited ordinance, Sandow proposed a new ordinance be approved granting the city the power to prosecute offenders that choose to illegally use their personal turn on-off wrenches on city valves.
Some discussion would follow Sandow’s recommendation of passing the new ordinance including questions about the severity of the punishment and how it would be regulated. Sandow noted that it would be a misdemeanor for someone to break the ordinance and explained that they often find out this happens when the Blackfoot Water Department receives phone calls about the valve not working. Continued offenses could result in confiscation of the wrench used to cause the infraction. The council voted in favor of the new ordinance unanimously.
Sandow then moved to the findings and facts of the residential zone changes. Previously, Councilman Chris Jensen had voted against the approval of the recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission and highlighted lack of the council’s involvement in the policies as his primary objection. Despite his objection, it passed in the June meeting after spending a month on the table from May to June with the understanding that the language that was incorrect be replaced before the council would consider voting on it. Now, one month after it passed the council, Sandow presented it one last time to ensure that the decision made was what they wanted.
There was one clarifying question posed before the vote would be cast, asking if the changes they had been able to read through in their materials was correct and that they would be modifying six areas and replacing them with six new definitions. Sandow explained that what they voted on last month were those six changes, leading the council to vote unanimously to approve the findings and facts.
Kurt Hibbert then addressed the council about Planning and Zoning updates including three new developments that are slated to begin as soon as possible. The first item on his list was that of Lansing Street and the cross-modular homes that would be installed there by CMH Homes down the road. CMH Homes asked for a zone change from RA (Residential Agriculture) to R1 (Residential-low density) and the P&Z approved for council final approval. Hibbert would explain what this growth would mean for that area including potential finalizations of other projects in that area. The council voted to approve the zone change with all in favor.
Hibbert then moved on to the two items that resulted in a special meeting for the P&Z last week — Jeff Steadman’s Cooper Cove part two and Russell Robison’s townhome subdivision on Court Street. The townhomes would be listed first and would draw some interest from the council.
Questions about having enough parking, fire safety, and design were all brought up to Hibbert and Robison. Hibbert said the P&Z board had the same questions and had tabled the request until Robison had received the proper go-aheads from Fire Chief Kevin Gray and until he could find a way to offer two parking stalls per townhome. Robison did not want to build a parking lot and instead, creating parking garages for each townhome as well as some additional parking in an area of the property that had previously been ignored. Robison also made adjustments to the easements to allow for safe movement of emergency response vehicles to the property before asking P&Z to approve his application. Gray signed off on his application and in turn, P&Z did as well. Councilman Lane “Skip” Gardner, who owns rentals, was intrigued by the design and made comments that reflected his interest. He noted the floorplans of the townhomes and the location of the garage as being a different way to avoid creating a parking lot. The council would vote in favor of the development.
Steadman’s Cooper Cove part two would be the last item on the agenda before adjournment and would receive the council’s stamp of approval rather quickly. Steadman was asked about one specific item that had been reflected previously in the Bingham News Chronicle regarding the issues with potential road grade. Steadman noted that the road would have a larger than desired road grade of nearly 6.5% and explained how that is calculated. The higher grade for the section of the road is above what is normally desired but is passable by all pedestrians and is ADA compliant. Other questions presented to Steadman included the possibility of building a roadway in the opposite direction to reach Tanner Lane, but was shot down when he explained that he does not own that property and would need to purchase that easement from the landowners and has been unsuccessful in reaching them. In agreement with his assessment of the road grade that will be installed, the council voted unanimously to approve his application.
The final three items on the agenda will bring more housing into Blackfoot, hopefully lessening the housing crunch in the area by some degree.