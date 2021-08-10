BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council held a special meeting on Monday where they received the findings of the traffic study that was held through a grant from LTHAC (Local Highway Technical Assistance Council).
Through the study, it covered main arterials through the city and those that went outside of the city limits, ADA compliance in the city, five years of accidents in the city, and other metrics to provide a list of priorities to the city.
Keller Associates conducted the traffic and transportation study for the city of Blackfoot with Jeff Sorenson and Colter Hollingshed representing Keller Associates during the meeting.
He would be joining the meeting via Zoom as he was in quarantine after interacting with someone who tested positive for Covid. Scott Elsworth from LTHAC would also join the meeting via Zoom.
The first item that was presented was ADA compliance for pedestrians in the city. Currently, there is not enough public right of way for ADA compliance. The next item was regarding the railroad’s impact on the city of Blackfoot and the desire to have a bypass established to alleviate the pressure caused by trains.
Downtown parking was also on the radar during the discussion with the public. Although some believe that there is enough parking downtown, it is believed that a parking study be carried out in order to establish guidelines.
Certain roadways such as Pendlebury Lane, Shilling Avenue, and a few others were highlighted during the study as needing attention as well as certain intersections being evaluated for a possible roundabout or additional traffic lights. The traffic near Rupe’s during the school year was also noted as needing attention and the study indicated that it warranted at least a four-way stop, possibly a roundabout.
With all the different areas in town noted needing attention, the first priority was the idea of creating a master pathways plan. The master pathways plan would include walking paths and roadways that need to be addressed or connected to create a completed system.
It was noted that the walking paths and sidewalks that travel from Jensen Grove to Airport Park and down Airport Road disappear, leaving no sidewalk for ease of pedestrian travel along the roadway. Sorenson then tied the ADA and pedestrian portions into this point, explaining that these need to be addressed as a top priority as well. The need for adequate public rights of way falls under these as a catch-all because there is not one specific area that needs to be focused before others for the pedestrian and ADA focused areas.
Sorenson reminded the council that if the city wants to go forward with these projects there will be different LTHAC grants that come available in the fall and he urged them to apply. There will be grants available that did not exist before this year.
“You guys are well aware of LTHAC grants and how they work,” he stated.
Mayor Mark Carroll asked if the ADA transition plan is federally required to which he was informed that it is in fact required. He thanked him for asking the question and noted that any department that has more than 15 employees needs a transition plan, and that the city of Blackfoot only has a partial plan.
It was further explained that any entity that receives federal funds are required to move forward with ADA compliance.
Carroll then asked for clarification whether it means the plan must be federally approved or just a plan that is demonstrable that steps are being taken toward reaching ADA compliance. Elsworth chimed in and explained that he has never seen a federally reviewed ADA compliance plan before and believes that it only requires proof of effort to move toward being compliant in order to continue receiving the funds. He did note that he would be willing to verify that information in order to provide the most accurate answer if the mayor or council would prefer.