BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday where they will nominate a new library board member, discuss and decide whether to extend collective bargaining with the Blackfoot firefighters union, hear recommendations of reduction of the workforce, and hear a report on the rate and utility fee study.
The new library board member will work alongside the current board members to make decisions and recommendations for the future of the Blackfoot Public Library. The board oversees the library’s funds and helps direct when and what the library does next. They have worked well in the past, including supporting the idea of installing the drive-up window for patrons to use to access the different options the library has to offer. Construction for the project is underway and will change the look of the library substantially.
Following the nomination on the agenda is the topic of the possible extension of collective bargaining with the firefighters union. The council will decide if they will entertain the potential extension of the collective bargaining phase and continuing discussion on terms that still need agreement.
The action item of possible reduction of workforce will be heard following the collective bargaining and has implications of potential layoffs or not filling vacant positions. If the departments of the city are getting the work done in a timely manor without the need for overtime, it may be the council’s wishes to not actively seek to fill any vacancies or hire summer help. Assuming they decide to reduce the workforce size, the city would save payroll dollars and be able to stretch them elsewhere.
The final major agenda item surrounds the rate and utility fee study. The council will hear reports on where Blackfoot resides in relation to similar-sized municipalities in the state of Idaho regarding their fee structure and cost. This item could prove to be an interesting topic with the discovery of either lower, equal, or greater costs incurred by the residents. Blackfoot has done scheduled fee increases for wastewater over the past few years as part of the ongoing overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant.
The council will round out its meeting with a decision on the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission from their April meetings regarding a zone change request on Lawrence Lane from Light Residential (R1) to High-Density Residential (R3).
The council will meet Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom with the login information available on the top of the agenda. The agenda can be found on the City of Blackfoot’s website at www.cityofblackfoot.org.