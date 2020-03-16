BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll invited representatives from health care, industry, public health, human services, first responders, education and surrounding communities to interact and share information regarding COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
The primary focus of the discussion was to share ways that COVID-19 is affecting internal policies, as well as mitigation measures that are being established in the respective organizations, according to apressrelease from the city.
Each of the groups presented an update that spoke volumes about the community and everyone’s willingness to help. For example, Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress and his staff are ready to ensure that students have sack lunches at different drop-off points in the area while schools are closed through April 6. Lee Hammett from the Blackfoot Food Pantry volunteered his facility and resources to assist with that effort.
Representatives from Southeastern Idaho Public Health provided detailed information on the etiology of COVID-19, including the fact that the five cases in Idaho are all travel-associated. They expressed concern about the volume of information available to citizens from social media, and the risk that people are being misinformed. As such, they serve as a centralized point for current information regarding COVID-19 in our community. Since this is an evolving situation, their website has current information and may be accessed at: www.siphidaho.org.
Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham Memorial Hospital, shared that his facility has been collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Gov. Brad Little’s office and other regional medical centers to ensure patients receive continuity of care. He also reassured those in attendance that, should COVID-19 be present in our community, he and his staff are prepared.
Doug Sayer from Premier Technology Inc., and Rainer Borgmann from Spudnik Equipment Company both informed attendees that operations are continuing as usual, but they have closed their facilities to outside visitors and eliminated non-essential business travel for their employees. They will also coordinate with Bingham Memorial Hospital to establish screening procedures for their employees. Without exception, all organizations in attendance stated that they are following the CDC guidelines.
At this time, the following organizations have limited services: Bingham Senior Center activities have been suspended but the kitchen is continuing to prepare meals on wheels. Also, food box distribution will occur curbside on the normal days and time; the Blackfoot Community Pantry will continue its normal food distribution schedule but, similar to the Senior Center, distribution will be curbside. City services remain unchanged at this time, although to reduce potential exposure, and practice social distancing, citizens are urged to utilize Express Bill Pay or the drop-off box at City Hall.
Ladd Edmo, chairman of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Business Council, shared that they also have a travel ban in effect and have placed an emphasis on increasing preventive measures at the casino and hotel. In addition, services at the buffet, event center and the spa have been suspended. Edmo also led a discussion on the importance of preventing panic among our citizens and ensuring that everyone needs access to resources, including food, cleaning and sanitary supplies, which are in short supply at this time.
Although Mayor Carroll stated that he is not yet prepared to declare a state of emergency, doing so should not be construed as damaging to our community. This, in fact, is a benefit that would make our city and county eligible for access to federal (FEMA) and state funds.
The public is urged to remain calm, gain information from reliable sources such as Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the CDC, and only purchase the goods that are needed for their families, as there are others in need who are doing without. Lastly, the best thing to do right now is social distancing, which should slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow our hospitals to focus on the critically ill and elderly – those at greatest risk.